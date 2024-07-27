Queensland Country Life
Home/News

FNQ Up and Coming Stayers Series' top achievers named

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
July 28 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mareeba trainer Alex Malliff's horse Last Not Least topped the 2024 FNQ Up and Coming Stayers Series point score. Picture by Peter Roy
Mareeba trainer Alex Malliff's horse Last Not Least topped the 2024 FNQ Up and Coming Stayers Series point score. Picture by Peter Roy

The top achievers of the Magic Million Rob Koch Memorial FNQ Up and Coming Stayers Series have been named.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Hayley Warden is a digital journalist with ACM Agri based on the NSW South Coast.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.