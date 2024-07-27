FNQ Up and Coming Stayers Series' top achievers named

The top achievers of the Magic Million Rob Koch Memorial FNQ Up and Coming Stayers Series have been named.
Spanning across eight races at Mareeba (three), Cairns (two), Mt Garnett, Innisfail, and Oak Park from April to July, the series boasts above-standard prizemoney with race distances ranging from 1500 to 2100 metres.
While the series does not culminate in a final, participants vie for cumulative points that reward the best-performing horse, trainer, and jockey with bonuses of $4000, $2000, and $500, respectively.
Leading the standings, trainer Janel Ryan, Tolga, clinched victory with 14 points, while jockey Chelsea Jokic and racehorse Last Not Least both secured 12 points each.
Last Not Least contested five races, triumphing in three and placing second and third.
Trained by Mareeba's Alex Malliff, the five-year-old Criterion gelding boasts a racing record of 50 starts, tallying seven wins and earning $169,000 in prizemoney.
Mr Malliff purchased Last Not Least online via the Inglis Digital sale with a country cups campaign in mind.
"However, the first leg of the series happened to be run at our home track due to cancellations with wet weather," Mr Malliff said.
"When we realised he qualified for the series with a low rating at the time, we thought it was something we would like to win, so we had a go at it.
"He has gone to the paddock now. Chelsea and I felt that after his last run, he was probably coming to the end of it.
"He will have a well-earned rest, and we will bring him back for the country cups feature races at the end of the carnival."
Prior to Last Not Least, Mr Malliff's sole entrant in the series was Lightemup Jerry, who also claimed victory.
"I never looked like winning the series before, so it's a nice feeling," he said.
"It's a really good initiative. The fella it is named after, Robert Koch, was a mate of mine.
"He did a lot of work to get the series up and running, so it was nice to win a series in his name."
This marks the first time that Townsville-based Chelsea Jokic has topped the point score.
Ms Jokic rode Last Not Least in each of the five races he competed in.
"I started riding him at the start of the series, and from the first time I rode him, he won four in a row for me.
"After the first couple of heats. I thought we would be pretty hard to beat.
"It's a good incentive for the country horses. It really gives them something to aim for and have a crack at."
For the third consecutive year, trainer Janel Ryan has secured the bonus.
With 25 years of experience and 12 horses currently in training at her Tolga base, Ms Ryan has once again showcased her expertise.
In this series, her horses shone brightly.
Choir Boy won a heat, Gaelic won a heat and secured two additional placings, and Modern Legend delivered three top-three finishes.
"I think it's a wonderful series," she said.
"It creates a bit of competition, which is nice, and it also gives horses that can stay a little bit more scope within the racing industry.
"For years, it has been a sprinters' carnival.
"For up-and-coming stayers to compete in a lower-rated class before they work their way to the higher division offers a lot more incentive for people to buy a horse like that."
