A long history in Santas: Yulgilbar reaches a 70-year milestone

Established in 1954, the Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis stud, Baryulgil, NSW, is preparing to celebrate 70 years of breeding at their upcoming spring bull sale on September 6. Picture supplied

As one of Australia's leading Santa Gertrudis studs, the team at Yulgilbar Pastoral Company have their eyes firmly on the future, with a rich history spanning 70 years to guide their breeding decisions.

Located at Baryulgil in the Clarence Valley region of northern New South Wales, the Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis stud was established by Yulgilbar Station owner, Sam Hordern, in July 1954, using bulls introduced from the well-known King Ranch in the United States.

After Mr Hordern's death in 1960, Yulgilbar continued under the management of Sarah and Baillieu Myer, and is still owned by Mrs Myer, Sid Myer, Rupert Myer and Samantha Baillieu.



It is the third oldest Santa Gertrudis stud in Australia still operating.

With Brett Ellem at the helm now as Yulgilbar Pastoral Company general manager, the operation currently comprises 500 Santa Gertrudis stud cows along with 2000 commercial breeders run across Yulgilbar Station and nearby Tooloonki, totalling 14,164 hectares.

According to Mr Ellem, Yulgilbar's breeding philosophy is based around current commercial market demands, with a balance of both visual and objective measurements used for their cattle selection.

"We strive to buy and breed some of the leading Santa Gertrudis cattle in Australia, sourcing modern genetics which will give our clients the flexibility to meet a range of markets," Mr Ellem said.

"Significant emphasis is placed on producing a structurally sound and correct poll Santa Gertrudis with breed character that is true to type, including a smooth silky coat and softness.

"We also have a very strong focus on fertility and carcase attributes."

In the early history of Yulgilbar, bulls from King Ranch, Murrumbo, Yarrawonga, Rosevale, Cumberland and The Lakes, all contributed to the development of the stud, along with many home-bred sires.

More recently, significant artificial insemination programs have been carried out to fast-track the stud's progress, using a mix of high-performing Australian sires and overseas genetics.



This season, embryo transfer and in vitro fertilisation technologies will also be used to strengthen Yulgilbar's herd.

Yulgilbar aims to produce Santa Gertrudis cattle with high fertility and carcase attributes. Picture supplied

According to Mr Ellem, one sire to have a significant influence on the stud was Warenda Sahara, purchased in 2007 for a record price then of $80,000.

"Warenda Sahara was a homozygous poll bull with industry leading estimated breeding values (EBVs) and pedigree," he said.

"He has become one of the most influential sires at Yulgilbar to date."



Mr Ellem said another impact sire that cannot go unnoticed is Cardona Patterson (P).



"Cardona Patterson's breed character is outstanding, and the strength in his genetic line has been proven many times," he said.

"Patterson's progeny have gone on to produce in multiple studs across Australia and his sons and daughters still play a huge part in Yulgilbar's stud and breeding program."

Over the years, Yulgilbar has enjoyed plenty of success with both their stud and commercial cattle in the show ring and carcase competitions, winning several classes in the 2022 and 2023 RNA Paddock to Palate competition and the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Beef Challenge.

"Carcase competitions provide the perfect opportunity to benchmark the progress of our stud and confirm the breeding direction moving forward," Mr Ellem said.

"We have been objectively measuring our cattle for a range of traits, including frame score, weight, daily weight gain, scrotal measurements, eye muscle area and fat scans.

"We have also ramped up our data collection recently and are progressing well with our Breedplan recording, it is certainly more of a focus for the future."

The first production sale was held on Yulgilbar in September 1966. Bull sales were held there until 1974, when private selling on-farm replaced the annual sale until they started again in 2007 at the Broadwater sales complex.

About 150 to 200 stud bulls are bred each year, with 80 offered at the on-property sale. A further 50 to 60 are sold privately and the balance are used in the Yulgilbar commercial and stud herds.

Mr Ellem said the 2023 sale was a highlight for the Yulgilbar stud, achieving a high of $80,000 for Yulgilbar Springsteen, purchased by the Cardona Santa Gertrudis stud, almost double the previous year's top-priced bull at $45,000.

This year's sale is on Friday, September 6, and will feature the first sons of Murgona Nightcap (P), purchased from the Heartland sale in Roma, Qld, for $105,000.



The first sons of Yulgilbar Quicksilver Q144 (PP) will also be offered.



"Yulgilbar Quicksilver's first calves won the Sires Progeny Stakes at the Ekka in 2023 and one of his daughters was awarded reserve junior champion female," Mr Ellem said.



Other sire lines on offer include Waco Queenslander, Hardigreen Park Viceroy, Yulgilbar Nevada, Cardona Patterson and Dunlop sires.

Yulgilbar bulls have proven they are able to thrive in a range of climates and beef operations, with clients spread from southern NSW through to northern Qld.