Vegetation management standards to stay the same: Premier Miles

Queensland Premier Steven Miles says his government has no current intention to revisit the state's vegetation management laws, despite increased international pressure on Australia to deliver more actions to protect the Great Barrier Reef.
Queensland's commercial fishers are drowning under the weight of a federal ban on gillnet fishing in waters of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and in the Gulf of Carpentaria, supported by the state government, which they say was put in place to appease UNESCO in advance of its decision last year on whether to declare the Great Barrier Reef as in danger.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek wrote to to UNESCO's Director-General in May last year, setting out further measures both the federal and Queensland government would undertake "to secure the future of the Reef", including substantial fisheries reforms and accelerated action to improve water quality.
Among the dot points was a commitment that by July 2024 Australian and Queensland governments would "expand the implementation of 2018 land clearing legislation and further strengthen protection to remnant and high value conservation areas, including, through an accelerated and enhanced compliance program to secure the protection of remnant native vegetation in areas of high conservation value in the Reef catchments".
Asked how his government might respond if UNESCO called for more action to protect the reef, Premier Miles, speaking at the Rural Press Club of Queensland lunch in Brisbane last week, said the vegetation management arrangements his government currently had in place were put in place partly to address international concerns over the health of the Reef.
"There's no current intention to revisit those," he said.
"We see them be largely effective at achieving the reduction targets that Australia set and will continue to make that contribution.
"There's no other plans that I know of."
Later that day, a joint media release from Mr Miles and Ms Plibersek welcomed a World Heritage Committee decision not to list the Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger', confirming the draft decision from UNESCO handed down last month.
Saying it was welcome news, the release says both governments believe there is more work to be done "to act on climate change and protect our precious places".
"We will continue to work with the World Heritage Committee and UNESCO to ensure the protection of the Reef and World Heritage properties impacted by climate change around the globe," it states.
Actions it says have been taken to date include introducing legislation to establish an independent Environment Protection Agency and an increase in penalties for illegal land clearing.
Another was to accelerate water quality improvements through $200 million for projects such as revegetation, grazing management and engineering work like gully stabilisation.
