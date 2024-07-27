Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Central Highlands' mouthwatering fine dining night

Mark Phelps
Sally Gall
By Mark Phelps, and Sally Gall
July 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The reputation the annual Central Highlands Farm to Fine Dining night has for superb produce presented in a deliciously crafted menu attracted federal and state politicians, along with some 100 invited guests, when it was held in Brisbane on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-chief of Queensland Country Life.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.