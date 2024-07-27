Central Highlands' mouthwatering fine dining night

The reputation the annual Central Highlands Farm to Fine Dining night has for superb produce presented in a deliciously crafted menu attracted federal and state politicians, along with some 100 invited guests, when it was held in Brisbane on Thursday.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and his wife Cynthia were joined by fellow Senator and Assistant Minister for Education and Regional Development Anthony Chisholm, as well as state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner, who'd had a day fronting the Estimates Committee in parliament.
A previous guest, Mr Furner assured those present they would go away wanting more.
He described the Highlands as in the top tier of agricultural production in Queensland, saying they were in a prime position for the job of feeding the world.
Guests at the Brisbane CBD riverside restaurant, Blackbirds Bar and Grill began with Fair Dinkum Fresh cured leg ham and gruyere croquettes, tomato and basil tartlets, plus devilled egg and smoked salmon pearls for canapes.
Fair Dinkum Fresh featured again in the entree, consisting of a native basil crusted saddle of Aussie White lamb, oven dried cherries, olive oil and balsamic mulberries.
Tribute was paid to AACo's presence in the Central Highlands when its wood roasted eye fillet was paired with a Blackwater High layered pumpkin gratin, Like Mum Used to Make peach mustard, and wilted English spinach.
Local wares were sprinkled all over the dessert - New Dawn honey mousse trifle, Costa mandarin jelly, coconut sponge cake and Like Mum Used to Make peanut brittle.
In its ninth year, the evening toasted the memory of Liz Alexander, the CDHC's first agribusiness development coordinator and an integral part of the team that founded the Farm to Fine Dining concept.
CHRC mayor Janice Moriarty told the audience the night was also about networking and forming relationships.
"The Central Highlands is open for business and a critical step is partnerships," she said. "We have enormous potential to be unlocked."
CHDC chair Gai Sypher raised a laugh when she told the diners the night was about more than a free feed.
"Tonight is about dreaming - tomorrow is about working collaboratively and making the dreams reality," she said.
