Cow prices up 15c/kg at Silverdale

Export and slaughter prices improved once again at the Silverdale sale on Wednesday, July 24.
Agents said cow prices rose by 10 to 15 can 275c/kg and one grain-fed Charolais cow making as much as 296c/kg.
Full mouth bullocks also received a boost, all making over 310/kg.
Weaner and restocker steers also continued to sell to strong rates.
L.M Fisher sold heavy Charolais cows for 296c.kg to return $2296 a head.
T.K Richards sold a pen of Angus cross cows for 275c/kg for an average return of $1980.
A Taylor sold Santa bulls for 250c/kg for a return of $1965.
The McAllister family sold full mouth Santa ox for 317c/kg, returning $2410.
Normanby Pst Co sold four tooth, heavy Santa heifers for 315c/kg, returning $1866.
J Dunn sold heavy Charbray feeder steers for 311c/kg or $1448.
J and S Lloyd sold light Angus cross feeder steers for 333c.kg or $1102.
J Dunn sold light Charbray feeder steers for 326c/kg or $1077.
A Durheim sold Brangus feeder heifers for 269c/kg or $1010.
JD Grazing sold grain assist Droughtmaster heifers for 309c/kg or $1284.
Wilson Plains sold Brangus weaner heifers for 260c/kg or $585.
Ruhland Ranch sold heavy Charbray weaner steers for 380c/kg or $1137.
Its Charbray weaner steers made 361c/kg or $840.
