Weaner steers to 418c at Biggenden

July 26 2024 - 11:00am
Bob Vaughan with a line of Brangus weaner steers on account of RK and M Vaughan, Booyal. The line of 147 made 390.2c/kg or $1081. Picture: Burnett Livestock and Realty
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden All Breeds Weaner Sale on Thursday, July 25, saw a yarding of 2252 head.

