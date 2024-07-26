Weaner steers to 418c at Biggenden

Simmental cross steers from Biggenden sold for 404c/$990. Simmental Braford cross steers from Proston sold for 402c/$987. Simmental cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 396c/$1246. Simmental cross steers from Goodwood sold for 392c/$1196. Simmental cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 390c/$870. Simmental Droughtmaster steers from Theodore sold for 398c/$1046. Simmental cross steers from Murgon sold for 414c/$876. Santa Gertrudis steers from Ububo sold for 392c/$899.