Weaner steers to 418c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden All Breeds Weaner Sale on Thursday, July 25, saw a yarding of 2252 head.
Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Murgon, Proston, Widgee, Tiaro, Bauple, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Lowmead, Ubobo, Calliope, Mount Larcom and all local areas.
Charolais Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 414c/$1048. F1 Charolais cross steers from Biggenden sold for 370-398c/$892-$1272. F1 Charolais cross steers from Gaeta sold for 400c/$1260. F1 Charolais cross steers from Monduran sold for 418c/$920. F1 Charolais cross steers from Lowmead sold for 396c/$1173.
Simmental cross steers from Biggenden sold for 404c/$990. Simmental Braford cross steers from Proston sold for 402c/$987. Simmental cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 396c/$1246. Simmental cross steers from Goodwood sold for 392c/$1196. Simmental cross steers from Mount Perry sold for 390c/$870. Simmental Droughtmaster steers from Theodore sold for 398c/$1046. Simmental cross steers from Murgon sold for 414c/$876. Santa Gertrudis steers from Ububo sold for 392c/$899.
A line of Brangus steers from Booyal sold for 390c/$1081. Angus cross steers from Wilson Valley sold for 414c/$869. Angus cross steers from Biggenden sold for 398c/$998. F1 Angus cross steers from Dallarnil sold for 386c/$1102. Limousin Brangus cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 414c/$863. Brangus steers from Mount Perry sold for 406c/$863.
Droughtmaster steers from Bon Accord sold from 362- 398c/$747-$1095. Droughtmaster steers from Avondale sold for 378c/$1057. Droughtmaster steers from Calliope sold for 408c/$868. Droughtmaster steers from Owanyilla sold for 388c/$970. Droughtmaster Brahman cross steers from Mount Larcom sold for 380c/$1044.
Grey Brahman steers from Monduran sold for 368c/$873. Grey Brahman steers from South Kolan sold for 364c/$1101. Brahman cross steers from Tiaro sold for 360c/$896.
Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 322c/$922. Charolais Angus cross heifers from Kilkivan sold for 328c/$738. Charolais cross heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 312c/$757. F1 Charolais cross heifers from South Kolan sold for 306c/$559.
Angus cross heifers from Wilson Valley sold for 314c/$701. Brangus heifers from Booyal sold for 310c/$754. F1 Angus cross heifers from Dallarnil sold for 322c/$918. Santa Gertrudis heifers from Ububo sold for 298c/$588. Angus cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 322c/$790. Brangus Limousin cross heifers from Gin Gin sold for 310c/$599. Angus cross heifers from Rosedale sold for 318c/$731.
Brangus Simmental cross heifers from Bundaberg sold for 324c/$926. Simmental cross heifers from Goodwood sold for 306c/$803. Simmental cross heifers from Proston sold for 320c/$716.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Bon Accord sold for 260c/$560. Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 250c/$612. Droughtmaster heifers from Calliope sold for 260c/$491. Droughtmaster heifers from Glenwood sold for 260c/$539.
Droughtmaster heifers from Owanyilla sold for 252c/$647.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.