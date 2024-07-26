Pineapple Field Days showcase region crops

PINEAPPLE producers, farm workers and industry experts gathered at Rollingstone on July 25-26 for the 2024 Pineapple Field Days.
The Pace Family hosted the two day event, which included pineapple farm tours at Rollingstone and Balgal Beach.
As well as enjoying a roast lunch, a 'happy hour' and a drone demonstration, guests received in-depth education and information about industry updates and trials.
Bridie Carr, Sam Wakefield and Renata Grunennvaldt from The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries delivered a talk about current projects, followed by Sandeep Gogireddy from Agrichem who revealed results from a sunburn protection and fruit quality trial.
Peter Malone took attendees on a tour of Pace Farm, showcasing the fruits of his and the Pace family's labour following eight years of 73-50 variety and re-selection work to improve planting stock.
Garth Sanewski from DAF discussed a pineapple breeding trial update and Carla Wegscheidl from DAF led a demonstration on on-farm water monitoring.
Thursday night wrapped up with an Industry Gala Dinner at The Banquet Centre, where NRL Jersey's were auctioned off, a raffle was drawn and esteemed guests received awards for their contributions to the industry.
Guests returned to Pace Farm on July 26 for a sensory project with Hort Innovation, a Bayer Sancor Balance Trial, results of microbial applications to assist with nematode damage and control on Pace Farm, a bin tipper demonstration and grower trial results.
