Excitement builds for Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft

This is branded content for JUANDAH AGGREGATION TRUST
Over $300,000 in prize money draws campdrafters from across the countryside to the Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft, where competition will commence on Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 1.
It's a calendar event and involves campdraft action that is not to be missed, so count the days and watch the clock, nominations open for 24 hours on Thursday, August 1.
Juandah Plains is located near Wandoan QLD, and is owned and operated by Willinga Pastoral Co, Terry and Ginette Snow.
Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft secretary, Lauren Newton said Saturday will be full of competition action, and will be a great day for spectators to come along and enjoy some Australian horsemen and horsewomen showcase their skills.
"Super Saturday will have a lot of competition action to take in with the Herefords Australia Sponsor Marquee running for event partners to enjoy the spectacle," Ms Newton said.
"Those at home won't miss out with The Pump House livestream broadcast running all week long," she said.
The inaugural 2023 event drew over 1400 runs for the entire event and the committee anticipate on the back of this success, similar numbers for this year.
Last year the livestream platform was extremely popular with over 16,000 logins tuning-in to view the action.
The sponsors for this year, Pump House, Davey Pumps, Philmac Valves and Fittings and Rodney Industries Irrigation have increased camera angles, to offer home viewers more up close footage.
Ms Newton said they have entertainment throughout the entire program.
"Joseph Maloney and Russel Dewhurst will be playing on the Friday and Saturday, with homegrown talent Lauren Shae and Jeremy Turner singing tunes Thursday and international emerging singer Nicole Piccone belting beats during the Hereford Boss competitor meal," she said.
Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft will be partnering with Syngap 1 Research to draw the highly coveted Toyota Hilux raffle, which will be drawn Finals Day, Saturday, August 31.
A week- long FM radio channel dedicated to competition will also be running to keep competitors up to date on grounds.
Willinga Pastoral Co general manager, Andrew Turvey said they supply all of the cattle for the week from their home bred beef herd. Currently Willinga Pastoral Co have amassed a herd of 15,000 Hereford and Hereford-cross cattle that supply the domestic market.
The competition has been on fire in previous years. Last year the Restricted Open Campdraft was won by Jason Comiskey and Saintly with a score of 91. The Ladies Campdraft was won by Sarah Cookson and Paradise with a score of 90. The Open Campdraft was won by Luke Bennett and Millungeras Moon Beam with an aggregate score of 267. The Maiden for Maiden Campdraft was won by Charles Tapp and Notorious with a score of 87. The Maiden Campdraft was won by Troy Palmer and Willinga Park's Wildcat with a score of 179.5 over two rounds.
This is branded content for JUANDAH AGGREGATION TRUST