Excitement builds for Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft

Willinga Pastoral Co staff, Courtney Turvey, Pat Watson, Max King and Sam Harbison. Picture by Cowgirl Creative Co

Over $300,000 in prize money draws campdrafters from across the countryside to the Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft, where competition will commence on Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 1.

It's a calendar event and involves campdraft action that is not to be missed, so count the days and watch the clock, nominations open for 24 hours on Thursday, August 1.

Juandah Plains is located near Wandoan QLD, and is owned and operated by Willinga Pastoral Co, Terry and Ginette Snow.

Juandah Plains Equine Complex, Wandoan QLD. Picture by Uprify Digital

Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft secretary, Lauren Newton said Saturday will be full of competition action, and will be a great day for spectators to come along and enjoy some Australian horsemen and horsewomen showcase their skills.

Enjoying the 2023 Sponsor Marquee, Kate Drury, Caitlyn Barton, Gin Warby, Rob Warby, Will Drury. Picture by Cowgirl Creative Co

"Super Saturday will have a lot of competition action to take in with the Herefords Australia Sponsor Marquee running for event partners to enjoy the spectacle," Ms Newton said.



"Those at home won't miss out with The Pump House livestream broadcast running all week long," she said.



The inaugural 2023 event drew over 1400 runs for the entire event and the committee anticipate on the back of this success, similar numbers for this year.



Last year the livestream platform was extremely popular with over 16,000 logins tuning-in to view the action.



The sponsors for this year, Pump House, Davey Pumps, Philmac Valves and Fittings and Rodney Industries Irrigation have increased camera angles, to offer home viewers more up close footage.



Holly Tapp, 2014 The Voice Top 10 Finalist, singing the National Anthem to the crowd on Super Saturday. Picture supplied

Ms Newton said they have entertainment throughout the entire program.

"Joseph Maloney and Russel Dewhurst will be playing on the Friday and Saturday, with homegrown talent Lauren Shae and Jeremy Turner singing tunes Thursday and international emerging singer Nicole Piccone belting beats during the Hereford Boss competitor meal," she said.

Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft will be partnering with Syngap 1 Research to draw the highly coveted Toyota Hilux raffle, which will be drawn Finals Day, Saturday, August 31.

A week- long FM radio channel dedicated to competition will also be running to keep competitors up to date on grounds.

Willinga Pastoral Co owner, Terry Snow with general manger Andrew Turvey presiding over 2023 presentations. Picture supplied

Willinga Pastoral Co general manager, Andrew Turvey said they supply all of the cattle for the week from their home bred beef herd. Currently Willinga Pastoral Co have amassed a herd of 15,000 Hereford and Hereford-cross cattle that supply the domestic market.



2023 McKechnie Earthmoving Open winner Luke Bennett and Millungeras Moonbeam. Picture by Jo Thieme Photography

The competition has been on fire in previous years. Last year the Restricted Open Campdraft was won by Jason Comiskey and Saintly with a score of 91. The Ladies Campdraft was won by Sarah Cookson and Paradise with a score of 90. The Open Campdraft was won by Luke Bennett and Millungeras Moon Beam with an aggregate score of 267. The Maiden for Maiden Campdraft was won by Charles Tapp and Notorious with a score of 87. The Maiden Campdraft was won by Troy Palmer and Willinga Park's Wildcat with a score of 179.5 over two rounds.

William Tapp 2023 winner of the Willinga at Juandah Plains Highest Aggregate over the week, with Sponsor Lyn Barnes & her stunning artwork portrait. Picture supplied

The program of events:

McKechnie Earthmoving Open Campdraft offers over $200,000 in prizemoney.

SJH Builders Maiden Campdraft has an impressive $50,000 in prizemoney up for grabs.



The committee is excited to bring back the Maiden for Maiden event, sponsored by Cobb Industry Solutions and Cobb Contracting.



Power Energy & Power Contracting Restricted Open Campdraft will display a competitive field of open horses.

Glenoch Angus & Dulverton Angus Ladies Campdraft will see ladies enjoy a beautiful line of Angus cattle from Glenoch and Dulverton genetics.

Annabranch Santa Gertrudis Shootout Novice Campdraft is a new addition to the program for the Sunday, September 1.

Pumps n Solar Teams Campdraft is a fun filled event coming back again.

The Tom Strachan Memorial Cut-Out, sponsored by RPL & Smithfield Cattle Company proved to be a testament to fine performance horse flesh last year.



Roma Wire & Steel Stallion Shoot-Out Campdraft is a new event that will showcase exceptional campdraft sires.

Willinga at Juandah Plains Campdraft 2024 event sponsors. Picture supplied