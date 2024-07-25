Elite Poll Herefords leads the way with reliable, accurate data

Kay Payne, Elite Poll Herefords, Gundy, NSW, has been performance recording her herd for more than 50 years, with selection emphasis on calving ease, fertility, growth and carcase traits. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Elite Poll Herefords

Years of careful selection and detailed performance recording have played an integral role in the success of Kay Payne's stud, Elite Poll Herefords, producing cattle with high fertility, calving ease, growth and carcase attributes.

Mrs Payne started performance testing her Poll Hereford herd in 1967 at Singleton, NSW, and soon became interested in the stud industry, establishing Elite Poll Herefords in 1974 with the purchase of three cows from Yalgoo.

Now based at Gundy in the Upper Hunter region, Mrs Payne, with the help of long-time employee Scott Hall, currently runs up to 400 commercial and registered breeders on her 1618-hectare property, Eulalia.

"I have been performance recording both the commercial and stud herd as one since I started and that is a real strength of our breeding program," Mrs Payne said.

"There is no difference in management between the stud and commercial cows.



"They all run together and because the commercial cattle are performance recorded too, it adds accuracy to my estimated breeding values."

Initially Mrs Payne had been using artificial insemination to progress her stud, but an invitation in the late 1970s by the Animal Breeding and Genetics Unit, based at the University of New England, Armidale, NSW, changed all that.

"They put out a call offering to guide interested Poll Hereford breeders with their genetic selection program to contact them and I certainly did that, I think I was one of only a few who did," she said.

"Dr Keith Hammond was the person I was put in contact with and he's since become a world recognised geneticist.

"He told me that the biggest difference I could make to my stud was to keep and use my own top performing sires. That was a revelation to me because mine were pasture reared and never looked as slick and pretty as the ones that were all at the sales.

"I took Keith's advice and haven't looked back since, even though my bulls didn't look as smart, they certainly outperformed anything I could get in the AI sires."

Since then, Mrs Payne has focused on selecting quality home-bred bulls and is using AI strategically to maintain genetic diversity in her herd.



According to Mrs Payne, years of data collection, analysed through Breedplan, has enabled the stud to make significant genetic gains across a range of industry-relevant traits including calving ease, fertility, growth, milk, muscle and intramuscular fat.



A quiet temperament and structural soundness is also very important and comes before any objective selections are made.



"Calving ease is a must, both ourselves and our commercial clients depend on the number of calves that are born and saleable and it is the weight of those calves at sale that determine their profit," Mrs Payne said.

"A lot of people associate calving ease with low growth, heifer bulls, but I'm breeding calving ease sires for our own use with heifers and cows, so they have to have a high 400-day weight and really good carcase attributes."

A consistent quality line of Elite Poll Hereford MSA-graded steers in the chiller. Picture supplied

But Mrs Payne said a balanced selection approach was needed, particularly with carcase quality traits.

"Fat, muscle, yield and IMF are all important for commercial markets, I have been selecting for increase muscling for many years as this helps yield," she said.

"But fat cover has got to be there too with the increased muscling to maintain successful access to various markets.

"And that's the same for IMF, if there is too much emphasis put on IMF, yield loses out big time if it is not selected in conjunction with IMF, and we need yield.

"A good 400-day growth EBV will also reduce ossification which enhances eating quality, even if you have minimal IMF, and ensures compliance with Meat Standards Australia specifications."

Mrs Payne said significant numbers of her Elite steers and heifers have been assessed by feedlots for their performance during the feeding and chiller phases.

"I've had very good results through the feedlot because of the animal's good structure, ability to gain, and their ability to satisfy the chiller criteria," she said.

"Clients of mine have also achieved excellent results through the feedlot."

Elite has been involved in a range of research and development for both the Poll Hereford breed and the beef industry, including being a trial herd for Breedplan before its release, something Mrs Payne is pleased to have been involved in.

"We were also one of the co-operating herds used to validate the data for the ultrasound scanning of carcase traits," she said.

"Genetics is just magic in what it will do. The industry has a world leading system with Breedplan and just by using it, we can select for each individual trait, situation or markets."

Data is also being collected at Elite for a new UNE project aimed at gaining a better understanding of cow body composition and fertility.



The stud's genetics are also being assessed in other research including a Herefords Australia progeny test, NSW Agriculture's Southern Multi Breed program and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Repronomics project.



This year, Elite Poll Herefords has 42 bulls catalogued for their annual on-property sale on Thursday, September 5, which is also interfaced through AuctionsPlus.

Mrs Payne strives to produce bulls for a range of markets and environments, with plenty of local support in NSW and interstate interest.

