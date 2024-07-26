Premier Miles addresses Rural Press Club in Brisbane

Premier Steven Miles has laid his case for his government to be returned to power 93 days out from the October 26 Queensland election.
Speaking at the Rural Press Club of Queensland on Thursday, Mr Miles said his government "had the balance right" in delivering on the state's renewable energy needs and developing the industries of the future.
Mr Miles drew praise from rural groups, particularly for his government's ban on the injection of waste products from the gas industry into the Great Artesian Basin.
Mr Miles said the GAB was too important a resource that was relied upon by too many communities and industries to be compromised.
The premier also detailed his opposition to nuclear energy, saying it posed too great a risk to water supplies and community safety.
The Rural Press Club of Queensland's next event is the annual Ekka breakfast at the Royal Queensland Show on August 9. The guest speaking is Australian Agricultural Company managing director and CEO David Harris.
