Steer market stronger at Gracemere

Gracemere agents yarded 3516 head at the sale on Wednesday, with steers among the best performers.
The yarding included 1877 steers, 1192 heifers, 263 cows, 17 cows and calves, 29 bulls and 138 mickeys.
Agents said the market read about 10 cents softer overall but held firm in a lot of categories.
The steer market was stronger with weaners averaging 329c/kg to top out at 412c/kg.
Feeder steers averaged 319c/kg and topped at 364c/kg.
Weaner heifers held firm this sale to average 242c/kg with a top price of 296c/kg.
Feeder heifers were slightly softer, but still sold to strong competition, averaging 277c/kg.
There was a smaller yarding of prime cows, but the market still held firm, averaging 241c/kg with a top price of 300c/kg.
Cows and calves sold well to an average of nearly $1300 per unit, with a top price of $2000 per unit.
Bulls averaged 246c/kg and peaked at 284c/kg.
JR Shannon Goovigen sold Senepol steers for 364c/kg weighing 443kg to return $1615/hd.
Woorabinda Pastoral Co, Bauhinia sold Brangus cross steers for 356c/kg weighing 402kg to return $1433/hd.
Fynfame Pty Ltd, Baralaba sold Brangus cross steers for 362c/kg weighing 370kg to return $1342/hd.
Dalawai Holdings, South Yaamba sold Droughtmaster steers for 394c/kg weighing 294kg to return $1160/hd.
J and S Dunne, Duaringa sold Brahman cross steers for 358c/kg weighing 323kg to return $1156/hd.
G Perry, Nine Mile sold a run of Droughtmaster steers for 388c/kg weighing 295kg to return $1146/hd.
J and Y Galea, Sarina sold Brangus steers for 412c/kg weighing 273kg to return $1126/hd.
GW and ML Burgess, Kunawarra sold Brahman weaner steers for 344c/kg weighing 258kg to return $888/hd.
RW and RJ Murray, Canoona sold Santa weaner steers for 412c/kg weighing 177kg to return $730/hd.
J Creed, Raglan sold Droughtmaster heifers for 288c/kg weighing 393kg to return $1134/hd.
Dalawai Holdings, South Yaamba sold Droughtmaster heifers for 278c/kg weighing 340kgs to return $945/hd.
Olive Brahmans, Marlborough sold grey Brahman heifers for 266c/kg weighing 268kgs to return $715/hd.
EKM Grazing, Headlow sold F2/3 Wagyu heifers for 293c/kg weighing 199kg returning $584/hd.
Coorumburra Rural Enterprises, Marlborough sold Brangus cows for 245c/kg weighing 477kg to return $1170/hd
J Cochrane, Gympie sold foster cows and calves topping at $2000 and averaging $1662/hd.
DL Smith, Marmor sold Brahman cows and calves for $1275/unit
T Franks, Pink Lilly sold Brangus bulls for 284c/kg weighing 800kg to return $2273/hd.
