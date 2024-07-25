Decision to lower inputs paying off as market jumps

As cattle prices rise, one north Queensland cattle producer is carefully watching the markets, after spending the years of low prices working to make his operation as cost effective as possible.
Stewart and Sarah Borg run around 3200 head of predominantly Brahman cattle on their 2400 ha Marklands Station property, near Sarina.
During the downturn in cattle prices, the pair have been fine-tuning their business strategies, focusing on higher productivity and lower inputs, while also using the market to their benefit.
"Our strategy for the past 18 months through this tougher period has to be focused on our input costs," Mr Borg said.
"We've drastically reduced our input costs, which has allowed us to retain all of the young cattle going through, which in turn means we've been able to keep our younger cattle on, and sell them into a heavier market."
They've reduced inputs through shifting away from annual cropping, and by finishing cattle on grass.
Mr Borg said they were starting from a good standpoint, that their preferred breed of Brahmans meant they already had a low-cost herd.
"We run a cross breeding program, but we haven't gone away from our Brahman based cows, and that's why we've got the ability to have a low-cost herd, but also by utilising crossbreeding bulls over those cows we've also got market acceptance in every market," he said.
The couple are focusing on grass-finished cattle, saying the demand is higher, including for US markets, where there is a strong feedlot industry.
"We've been finding at the moment our premium market is in our grass-fed bullocks, not grain-fed. We're finding due to the cost of production, the most economical system is actually off grass and approved pastures," Mr Borg said.
"We're still hitting the market target, they can still grade MSA, they can still grade well, but be finished off on grass."
To make their herd as productive as possible, Mr Borg said they have a tight joining window of three months and cull empty cows when preg-testing.
"There's no room for empty cows on our property. Which means by going hard on your culled cows, it just opens up the opportunity to retain more young stock coming through," he said.
"We've been preg-testing and culling empties for fifteen plus years, every year. As a result, we have got a very productive female herd through heavy culling and a selection for fertility, but we've also been focused on a balanced herd."
The Borgs have also left the cane and cropping industries, preferring to focus on using those pastures for more permanent grazing and leucaena.
Their goal is to make the ever changing prices work for them, seeing which weights are the most profitable and aiming to meet the market.
"We were previously selling weaners on the weaner market when prices were record high, but we've since transitioned back to feeder weights and taking cattle through to slaughter as a result of poor weaner prices."
While Mr Borg said producers don't have much control over the sale price, he sees ways to keep profitable.
"In times of low beef prices, the average producer has very little control over the sale price, but we've got 100 per cent over the input costs," he said.
"If you can control your input costs and run a low input operation, you can still be profitable in times of low prices."
Mr Borg also wants to see cattle producers take the control they do have over the market, by controlling supply.
"[...] If producers are able to hold cattle, and put a stranglehold on the numbers of cattle coming through and slow the numbers, that will have a compounding effect on the price of cattle, because limited numbers means prices goes up, which in turn means the producers have got to sell less numbers to result in the same dollar value per head," he said.
While he acknowledges the financial pressures driving producers to sell cattle in a low market, there's benefits for those who can wait.
"Those who hold out, that can manage their country better to sell cattle at heavier weights later, on a stronger market, are going to be the ones to reap the rewards."
