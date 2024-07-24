Kumbia's historic hall saved by community spirit

The small community of Kumbia is working hard to save its 102 year old iconic Kumbia Memorial School of Arts Hall.
According to the president of the Kumbia Memorial School of Arts Hall committee Desiree Crawford the committee noticed that the floor of the hall was starting to dip in places.
"On close inspection by the builders we were told the stumps all needed replacing at a cost of $200,000," Mrs Crawford said.
She said obviously the committee didn't have that sort of money on hand and a community member suggested they should have a 'buy a stump' fundraiser.
"It is really working and we have $25,000 in the kitty already from the sale of stumps at $500 per stump," she said.
" For that the person, or business name will be engraved on a plaque that will be hung in pride of place in the hall."
She said apart from canvassing the local residents and past residents, the committee was seeking out what grants and funding is available to them.
Mrs Crawford said when the fund reached $50,000 the builders could start working on the worst stumps first and then it would be work in progress after that.
"It is a very gracious iconic hall and we are certainly working hard to be able to maintain it," she said.
Project Officer for Resumpting of the Kumbia Hall Committee Sandra Steffensen said they are heartened by the response of their community and former families of Kumbia, who have rallied to the cause.
"It is a cause many small communities are facing as these historical hall's age," she said.
"Lucky for us they were built in a time when good timber was plentiful and the structure is well built and generally sound.
"It was built to honour those men who gave all for us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.