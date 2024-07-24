Hicks Beef bulls are surviving and thriving in northern conditions

Tom Hicks of Hicks Beef, a family owned and operated seedstock business based in southern NSW, has just returned from a trip to North Queensland to witness first-hand how their bulls are performing. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Hicks Beef

Northern cattle producers seeking a flat back type, are utilising the genetics of the successful NSW enterprise, Hicks Beef, to add both carcase quality and fertility to their herds.

Just returning from a trip to North Queensland last week, Tom Hicks of Hicks Beef said he visited one property which had purchased 80 of their black composite bulls, with no adaptation.

"They are surviving and thriving well up there," Mr Hicks said.

"There has been a bit of a change up there in the Brahman world to achieve a flat back type in one hit and that's what we can do."

Hicks Beef is operated by Tom, his wife Kate, and parents, Andrew and Anne Hicks, on three properties in the localities of Holbrook (1950 hectares), Jingellic (700ha), and Walwa (400ha), where they run 1650 registered breeders in their Australian Beef Composite and Red Angus stud and commercial herds, selling 600 bulls annually.

Tom Hicks said they had been selling bulls into north Queensland for the past five years, and the word was spreading.



"We are gaining strength over time, and our bulls are performing well."

He said their northern clients were very happy with how the bulls had survived, with some bulls going up to west of Mareeba, and into the Cloncurry district as well as Central Queensland.

Hicks Beef's Red Angus sire, Hicks Tiwi T24, topped the Red Angus draft at $23,000 at their 2024 Autumn sale. Picture supplied

"Everyone is happy with the survivability of them, as they are very hardy cattle, and that's because they've got that extra cross in them.



"We produce an open composite, based on SimAngus as the foundation. We find this combination complement each other very well and they have large gene pools to select from."



Mr Hicks said they also had one of the highest indexing Bos Taurus red herds in the world.



"The fact that we have an elite red herd, is one thing that has attracted a lot of people to our red program. There's not many herds with such good data and good indexes," he said.



"For the black program, people are looking to introduce an Angus type, but also want their cattle to be a bit more resilient, which our bulls are.

"Health traits are also important for northerners, more than southerners, and they are a bit more willing to use crossbreeding. They can have a line of bulls that they can use that are consistent, black hided and you don't compromise hybrid vigour by using them."



The black composite sire, ABC T904, sold for $26,000 to a Glenmorgan buyer to top the black draft at the 2024 Hicks Beef Autumn bull sale. Picture supplied

Mr Hicks said their bulls were predominantly being utilised by their northern buyers to produce steers for feeder markets.



"More progressive breeders are coming to us and they seem to lean more towards feeders than bullocks, but I'm sure they would produce great bullocks too," he said.

"Our aim is to put as much carcase onto a frame as we can, and strong early growth is one of our key attributes."

Fertility was another, Mr Hicks said, as they joined for six weeks, and any females outside that window were classed out.

"A lot of structural assessment is done. Every cow is reviewed annually, and every yearling female has to be independently structurally assessed to get into the herd," he said.



"All our herd is genomically enhanced, and every single animal is genotyped."

Mr Hicks said he wanted to get the word out about the adaptability of Hicks Beef, and let producers know that their cattle could thrive on both timber breeder country in north Queensland right down to the softer conditions of southern Australia.

He said the aim of his recent trip up north was to see first hand how the bulls were performing in that environment.

"We're very happy with how they're looking and how they've coped with the conditions."



Hicks Beef recorded a great result at their March sale, which Mr Hicks believes was driven very strongly by demand from northern buyers.

"Some bulls went to the Northern Territory, Central Queensland, and all through the south as well, as our aim is to breed bulls for all conditions," he said.

"Our Spring on-property sale will be held on September 4, where we will sell 80 two year old and 20 yearling bulls."