Attractive Mount Tom cattle country with luxury homestead hits the market

An attractive 823 hectare (2034 acre) coastal property located between Bundaberg and Gladstone and within a 35 minute drive to Agnes Waters' beaches has hit the market.
Listed for $1.85 million, the scenic freehold property in the Mount Tom district features a mixture of open paddocks and timbered grazing country and has an estimated carrying capacity of 140 breeders with progeny plus bulls.
The securely boundary fenced property is divided into 19 paddocks, with 256ha (633 acres) of improved pastures.
About 60ha (150 acres) has been recently fenced, including a laneway.
There is also a modern set of steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
The country ranges from black soil flats to red soil volcanic hillsides onto unimproved bushland.
The property is nestled besides ranges, which provide an abundance of water during seasonal downpours.
Water is supplied from multiple dams, a bore, well, and troughs. A recently drilled bore is also in place as backup.
The average annual rainfall is about 1138mm (45 inches).
The Mt Tom property features a luxury four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with a spacious office and a large undercover entertaining area.
There is also a single bedroom "cattleman's" residence with under cover parking, worker's accommodation, a large machinery shed, and older sheds.
There is also the option to buy 100 breeders. Machinery on offer includes a Fiat 7C bulldozer with a blade, 14 foot stick rake plus a tree spear, and a Hilux farm ute.
Contact Elders Real Estate, 07 4199 7144, Bundaberg.
