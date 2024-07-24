Gin Gin Saleyards back on the market

The sale of the Gin Gin Saleyards to a local buyer, that was considered imminent in early May, has fallen through.
Elders rural property sales specialist Virgil Kenny said they were still in the process of selling the yards which held its last auction on February 20.
He said they did have the property under contract, however, it failed to complete.
"So, basically we're moving forward and re-offering it back on the market for sale," he said.
"We're still looking at offers to purchase - where we sort of sit is probably around the $500,000 mark."
Mr Kenny said there had been "very, very good interest" to start when the saleyards was first offered up to purchase.
The selling complex of 8094 m2 is zoned commercial freehold and has Bruce Highway frontage.
Listed to be sold as is, it comes complete with the saleyards and an office, as well as power, town water and sewage connected.
When it was first put on the market, interested parties were asked to submit offers to purchase in writing on or before Wednesday, April 10.
At the time, Elders Gin Gin territory sales manager Kane Weazel said he had not been involved in the sale, but said there was a lot of work to be done on the yards and thought the property may be purchased by a neighbouring business.
"I would love for an agent to buy it and keep servicing the people of Gin Gin because some people just have one or two head, and it becomes fairly expensive or inconvenient when you have to send one fat cow all the way to Biggenden, Miriam Vale, Monto or Gracemere," he said.
"Gin Gin was always good for little numbers."
At a recent Miriam Vale cattle sale, there were a lot of vendors at the sale, who would have normally sold cattle at Gin Gin.
