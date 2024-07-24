Paying a premium for Angus steers

A yarding of 9029 head went under the hammer at the Roma Saleyards on Tuesday, which is just shy of 1500 more than last week's total of 7738 head.
Cattle were drawn locally from Roma, Wallumbilla, Drillham and further west from Augathella and Longreach.
While the steer offloads dominated the yarding this week, quality lines were on offer across several categories.
Producers took advantage of the current cow prices with over 2000 head going to market this week.
Prime bullocks also returned solid prices with processors in strong attendance.
Vendors Richard and Julie Pye, along with their family, offloaded 213 Angus cross steers to average 421 cents a kilogram at 268 kilograms and return an average of $1128 a head.
Based at Tenapera, Drillham, with sons Josh and Duncan, the Pyes operate a mixed cattle and cropping enterprise across their Western Down blocks spanning 6080 hectares.
The offload saw a premium of 20c/kg on last week's maximum of 410c/kg in the 200 to 280kg weight range category.
A pen of their 33 Angus cross steers sold for 430c/kg to weigh 258kg and return $1110.
A further pen of their 25 Angus steers fetched 420c/kg to weigh 333kg and return $1398.
They were consigned through Jack Hannah, GDL, Miles.
Mr Hannah said the draft was part of the Pye family's annual turnoff and were bought by a restocker in the Goondiwindi district.
The market was certainly positive towards well bred and better presented cattle," he said.
"We don't often see a line of purebred Angus steers, so this draft certainly received a premium price.
"They were sired by Bulliac Angus, JK Cattle Company, Condamine and Sandon Glenoch Angus genetics at Chinchilla."
Mr Pye said they had been breeding Angus cattle for the past 15 years with the profitability and marketability of the breed an appeal.
Targeting largely the weaner market at present, Mr Pye said they also run 750 breeders with an investment in Ultrablack genetics.
Vendors Ron and Lorraine Booth, Bonanza Park, Wandoan, also took advantage of the weaner market to offload a mix of 135 Charolais, Santa Gertrudis and Angus crossbred steers which averaged 374c/kg at 363kg and returned $1360.
A family affair, the commercial producers primarily run Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster breeders over Charolais and Shorthorn bulls.
Targeting the weaner market, Mr Booth said the weight for age appeal of their Charolais progeny suited their operational focus and he was pleased with their result.
A pen of their 18 Charolais cross steers sold for 376c/kg to weigh 423kg and return $1593.
A pen of their 17 Santa Gertrudis crossbred steers fetched 368c/kg to weigh 368kg and return $1354. These cattle were consigned through Nutrien.
BRF Southern, Breena Plains, St George sold Angus cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1142 to average $996.
LA and ZE McAuliffe, Stagmount, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching a top of $1543 to average $1251.
Jim Schefe, Tarcoola, Roma, sold 10 Angus crossbred bullocks for 337c/kg to average 606kg and return $2043.
