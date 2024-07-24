Premier offering for Moongana Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale

A highly fertile, functional and data-backed 46-lot draft of young bulls has been catalogued for the 19th annual Moongana Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale to be held at the Rolleston Selling Complex on Wednesday, August 28. Picture supplied

THIS IS BRANDED CONTENT FOR MOONGANA SANTA GERTRUDIS

A poll-heavy, 46-lot draft has been catalogued for the 19th annual Moongana Santa Gertrudis Bull Sale to be held on Wednesday, August 28, from midday at the Rolleston Selling Complex.

Stud principal Cyril Gauld said the bulls selected for this year's sale are typical of what is produced in the Moongana program each year, an article with plenty of growth, bone, and faultless temperament.

The drive to produce polled animals is evident in the sale draft, which includes 12 homozygous polled and 23 polled lots.

"These are highly fertile and functional young bulls, which are backed by raw data," Mr Gauld said.

Yarrawonga Q 1024 (P) has 11 sons in the sale, which are the first of his sons to be offered. Picture supplied

"Two new sires represented in the catalogue this year are Yarrawonga Q1024 (P) and Waco R74 (P). These bulls, along with our leading sires, have been producing our top-priced bulls each year."

Last year buyers came from South Australia, New South Wales, the Northern Territory, Western and Central Queensland, the Burnett and the Western Downs.

In all, 51 Moongana bulls sold at last year's sale. All bulls in the draft found new homes and a sterling average of $15,392 was achieved for a gross of $785,000. A new sale record top price was reached when Moongana Quantum 3766, was knocked down to the Knudsen family, Chinchilla, for $80,000.

"We were very pleased with the result. We achieved the top average for all Santa Gertrudis sales for 2023. We were also named in Australia's top 50 bull studs for that year. This was a result we were proud of in what was a tough year for selling.

Mr Gauld said conditions in the Western Downs had been dry until November last year.

"We've received good rain since then. We've had an exceptional winter with a good strike of clover. We have a good crop of oats for this year's sale bulls and weaners. By sale time the bulls will have had 10 weeks on oats."

He said inspections of the sale draft are welcome any time via appointment.

By sale day all bulls catalogued will have passed motility and morphology tests and will have weights, fat scans, daily weight gains, eye muscle, and scrotal measurements available. They will have had up-to-date vaccinations for 7 in 1, 3 Day Sickness, 3 Germ Blood, and Vibrio, and will all be horn/poll-tested.

"We offer free delivery to saleyards, showgrounds, and clearing dips at Emerald, Springsure, Capella, Clermont, Alpha, Moura, Taroom, Injune, Roma, Mitchell, Morven, Augathella, Tambo, and Blackall."

The homozygous polled Brookside ANZAC has 13 sons in the sale. Picture supplied

Those who're unable to attend the sale in person can view the sale from home and bid via the Stocklive Elite online platform.

The sale catalogue is available on the Moongana Santa Gertrudis website along with photos of each lot. This information will be updated regularly in the lead-up to sale day. Please email gauldcd@gmail.com if a hard copy is required.

For further enquiries please call Gavin Colwell, CQ Livestock Emerald, on 0409 820 820 or GDL's Mark Duthie 0448 016 950 or Sam Clark 0429 518 218.