Longreach distance ed Quarters live on

Longreach School of Distance Education families have celebrated the reopening of their precious on-campus accommodation known as the Quarters with the hope that the enjoyment it gave for so many years is able to live on with current and future generations.
Described as "a bush solution for a bush problem", the story of how the structure came into being, the efforts made to obtain enough money for a loan and to pay it back, the dismay at its 2016 closure, and the struggle to bring it back to life, was told at a dinner under the stars at the school on Tuesday evening.
People travelled from as far as the east coast to show their appreciation for what had been achieved in the past and the effort by current families to ensure it continues to offer the ability for students to affordably meet fellow students and their teachers.
"What we have now is extraordinary," past principal Ian Bielenberg said. "When the call went out that Longreach, Emerald and Charters Towers accommodation had closed, between 4000 and 5000 people put their names on a petition to say, this isn't right - that's what makes us so special."
He began by explaining how the need for accommodation had arisen after the school came into being in 1987, from an ICPA concept to amalgamate schools of the air, primary correspondence school lessons, and itinerant teachers travelling around.
"It was built with three classrooms with the idea that children could visit the school and interact, just like the usual schools," he said.
"The only accommodation at the time was the student hostel in town, and we relied on the PCAP bus, and a driver.
"That was limited by numbers, and I had P&C president Angie Moffatt telling me about the importance of community, so we thought about how we could improve the situation."
In 1994-5, Education Queensland buildings at Emerald and Bluff due for demolition were found, purchased and transported, and an $80,000 loan was arranged, which 10 school families went guarantor for.
What followed were weeks of parent working bees under the expert eye of fellow parent and qualified builder Richard Wells, at a time when drought was ever-present.
Running alongside that was a huge fundraising effort led by Rose Philp, meaning the loan was paid off in 18 months.
"In doing so, we went from being an institution to a community, built on trust and appreciation," Mr Bielenberg said. "The Quarters were all the more valued because of the effort that went into making them."
Longreach's Rachael Webster was P&C president when the Quarters were closed down by Education Queensland due to fire safety concerns, and she said on Tuesday night that it was exciting to finally be talking about its rebirth after everything that had happened in the interval.
"My cup is full after a week at mini-school," she said. "The legacy of those who built this lives on."
The Quarters now sleep 80 people and the rooms can be used for learning spaces during the day.
The evening concluded with a cake cutting and memories of fun times supervising children over the years.
As MC Joy McClymont said, if the walls could talk, what stories they would tell. marriage counselling and women's health advice among them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.