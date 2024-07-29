Outback Way offers regional transformation

Our roads and railways are the life-giving arteries of our national economy and society.
Since federation in 1901, Australia's population has increased nearly seven-fold to just under 26 million and our national economy has expanded from $4 billion to $1.3 trillion.
And yet for this nation continent, the building of roads and railways has been underdone, particularly in providing interstate linkages to the north and west beyond the south and east of the continent.
It was not until 1917, for example, that we had the transcontinental railway across the Nullarbor, and it took the emergency of World War II to connect east and west Australia by road via the Eyre Highway in the south and the Barkly Highway in the north.
Even now a fully sealed east-west transcontinental highway across the centre of the country remains a dream.
Thankfully, by the time of Brisbane's Olympic Games, the dream will come true.
Australia's longest short cut, the 2700-kilometre Outback Way, will be sealed completely and upgraded.
And it will owe most to the vision, focus and determination of the Outback Highway Development Council - an alliance of five local governments from Laverton and Ngaanyatjarraku in Western Australia to Alice Springs in the NT and across to Boulia and Winton in Queensland.
For a quarter century, these councils have worked tirelessly to secure bipartisan Commonwealth support and a $1.2 billion investment to realise a transcontinental link which, importantly, will stimulate a summer-time economy by facilitating an international tourism itinerary stretching from the Greater Barrier Reef to the outback and beyond to the goldfields and the southwest of WA.
While only 40,000 Australians live in the vast lands of the five councils, when completely sealed the Outback Way will provide benefits to the nation well beyond the regions it traverses.
Besides tourism, new opportunities will be created for the pastoral and mining sectors.
And for those remote indigenous and rural communities so much in need of employment and reliable access to services, the sealed highway will help reduce the life disparities that owe most to distance and the cost of fuel.
So true to form, these people of the outback look beyond their postcode to see a land of plenty and opportunity.
They are thinking big, well beyond their own communities, and reaching out to others to share in the benefits.
Regional transformers, they are writing a new chapter in our national story.
- John Cole, regions advocate
