Export cattle dearer at Murgon

Murgon agents yarded 850 cattle at Tuesday's sale.
Most descriptions sold to dearer rates with most improvement seen in the export department, they said. Heavy bulls sold to 270 cents a kilogram and $2320 a head.
Heavy cows over 500kg topped at 283c/kg and $2080 averaging 274c/kg. Cows 400-500kg sold to a top of 257c/kg for $1250. Lighter cows under 400kg sold to 204c/kg.
Export heifers sold to 322c/kg for $1850, a big increase on the top of 266c/kg at the last sale.
Cattle were drawn from Gayndah, Mt Perry, Mundubbera, Nanango, Kingaroy, Proston, Kilkivan, Wolvi and locally.
Few heavy feeder steers were yarded, and sold to $1340 and 276c/kg.
Local Droughtmaster steers 388kg sold for 366c/kg and $1422.
Angus cross steers from Murgon sold for $1380 at 352c/kg.
Droughtmaster steers weighing 345kg from Wondai sold for $1200 and 350c/kg.
Angus cross steers 300kg from Gayndah sold for 378c/kg returning $1140.
Local 283kg Charbray steers sold for $1050 at 372c/kg.
Angus cross steers weighing 315kg from Proston sold for $1160 and 370c/kg.
Charbray weaner steers from Mt Perry sold for $1030 at 379c/kg and $897 at 383c/kg.
Local Angus cross weaner steers sold for $915 at 380c/kg.
Local Santa heifers 350kg sold for $987 and 280c/kg.
Droughtmaster heifers from Wondai weighing 377kg sold for 266c/kg returning $1004.
Charbray heifers from Durong sold for 260c/kg and $988.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Moffatdale sold for $946 at 290c/kg and $680 at 294c/kg.
Local Charolais cross weaner heifers sold for 278c/kg returning $805.
Shorthorn weaner heifers 300kg from Cloyna sold for $780 at 260c/kg.
Charolais weaner heifers from Wondai sold for 301c/kg for $725.
