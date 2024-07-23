Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Export cattle dearer at Murgon

July 24 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Export cattle dearer at Murgon
Export cattle dearer at Murgon

Murgon agents yarded 850 cattle at Tuesday's sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.