Charity flying sick bush kids to the city sees 400 per cent growth in missions

A charity that provides air transport for sick bush children has seen a 400 per cent growth and is doing more than 700 missions a week over three bases in Queensland and NSW.
The not for profit organisation Little Wings flies to rural and remote areas and transports sick children and their families who require treatment in city based hospitals.
The largely volunteer run charity that began operating 12 years ago, relies on sponsors, donations and charity events for funding.
Little Wings chief operating officer Katie McIntyre said having to travel long distances could be a stressful experience for families, who were caring for a sick child, along with the additional financial burden associated with travel and treatment costs.
Ms McIntyre said the service had helped to alleviate this strain and financial burden.
"We aren't means tested so there is no barriers to accessing the service that are dependent on how much a family earns or owns or anything like that," she said.
"We see families that are struggling to even pay for petrol to get to the city and so we pick them up, drive them there and take care of that.
"Some families that are coming from really quite remote areas land here in Brisbane and then have to drive in the city, which can be quite stressful."
They started with one base outside of Bankstown, NSW and now have a base in Cessnock, NSW and a Queensland base, located at Archerfield airport in Brisbane.
Ms McIntyre said the need for the service had continued to grow in all three regions.
"To give you an indication of the need, over the last three or four years we have seen a 400 per cent growth rate in the amount of missions we are doing," she said.
"When I started four years ago we didn't have a Queensland base, we had not yet established the Newcastle base and we were doing roughly about 10 missions per week.
"Now we are doing in excess of 701 missions a week over the three bases."
Theodore's Rachael Donald found out about Little Wings from a healthcare nurse in Biloela.
Ms Donald's three-month-old baby Bentley required treatment for a cleft lip and palate.
She said she had assumed they would be making the six hour journey to attend specialist appointments and surgeries at the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, and was relieved to hear that Little Wings could arrange the 80 minute flight instead.
"We would have had to stop a lot, if we had to drive," she said.
"I would have had to split the journey up into two days because it would have been too hard to have him in the car for that long."
The family had used Little Wings services twice and would continue to for specialist appointments they had coming up for Bentley's future treatments.
At least three or four more treatments would be required this year.
"It has been such a lifesaver, I was very stressed about having to drive," she said.
"They could not treat him at the Rockhampton hospital, which is why we had to come to Brisbane."
Rachael's sister Bec said the help they received from Little Wings went beyond just the flights.
"They assist with ground transportation," she said.
"The communication has been amazing too."
The organisation is 90 per cent volunteer led.
Ms McIntyre said the pilots volunteer their time outside their regular day jobs flying commercial planes or as flight instructors.
"Our fleet is growing but essentially we have had all Beechcraft Baron planes," she said.
"The pilots must have a thousand hours flying time before they get in one of our planes, but we give them another 25 to 30 hours training."
There is a fleet of volunteer drivers who transport families by car from the airport to the hospital and other specialist appointments.
"The drivers are volunteers and the cars are provided by Hyundai help for kids," she said.
"We have a very lean paid staff of about five and around 100 volunteers, which is quite extraordinary and the reason why we can run it the way we do."
The charity also run a Medical Wings program where they fly medical specialists to rural and remote areas, to run pop up clinics.
Allied health professionals are mainly flown out in Queensland to areas who struggle to get occupational therapists, speech pathologists and psychologists.
"This addresses some of the significant waiting lists but also, doctors report that there is a much higher attendance rate at those clinics, than if they were asked to come into the city," she said.
"We might send them out for a day, but sometimes they might stay three days.
"We will often combine that with picking up a family as well."
Little Wings pilot Zach Driscoll volunteers his time to work at Little Wings and had taken four weeks leave form his job as a flight instructor.
Mr Driscoll said he was interested in flying with a humanitarian flying organisation when he heard about Little Wings
"At the time Little Wings was only based out of Bankstown in Sydney and when I found out they were going to be based in Archerfield and were looking for volunteer pilots, I went about meeting the requirements to volunteer for them," he said.
"With Little wings one of the biggest things I have experienced is how supportive the management team is.
"If you need anything you can put your hand up and they will do anything they can to help get stuff done."
"It is a mutual line of trust... if we have concerns because of the weather, they trust us to make those decisions, because sometimes a decision we make might save the family time and get them to their destination quicker.
"Other times it can be safety critical where you are weighing up different variables to make a decision about what is the safest thing to do."
