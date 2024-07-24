Queensland Country Life
Charity flying sick bush kids to the city sees 400 per cent growth in missions

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
July 24 2024 - 4:00pm
Theodore resident Rachael Donald with her son Bentley, had made the 80 minute trip on a Little Wings flight to Brisbane where Bentley will undergo treatment at the Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture by Kelly Mason
Theodore resident Rachael Donald with her son Bentley, had made the 80 minute trip on a Little Wings flight to Brisbane where Bentley will undergo treatment at the Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture by Kelly Mason

A charity that provides air transport for sick bush children has seen a 400 per cent growth and is doing more than 700 missions a week over three bases in Queensland and NSW.

