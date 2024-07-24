Outstanding Queensland cattle country for 6000 head from the air | Video

A video showcasing the outstanding 15,977 hectare (39,480 acre) Taroom district property Moorabinda from the air has been released.
Located about 64km south west of Taroom and 130km north east of Roma, the institutional-grade property has a proven carrying capacity of 6000 adult cattle equivalents.
As the fly-over video prepared by marketing agent LAWD showcases the large scale property described as being well suited to backgrounding, breeding and finishing.
Moorabinda has more than 12,000ha (29,653 acres) of prime undulating brigalow, belah, bauhinia and vine scrub land types and is divided into 43 paddocks.
The property is noted for its exceptional weight gains and has undergone an extensive development program including blade ploughing, and ongoing land management and improved pastures.
Watered is supplied from 10 equipped bores - including three flowing bores, 53 dams and 47 troughs.
There is also more than 15km of dual frontage to Scotts Creek, plus numerous permanent and seasonal waterholes and springs.
The average annual rainfall is about 655mm (26 inches).
Infrastructure includes two sets of substantial cattle yards, five machinery/storage sheds and excellent equine facilities.
There are also two substantial modern homesteads.
Expressions of interest close on August 29, if not sold prior.
Contact Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.