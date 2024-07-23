Processors compete strongly at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 482 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
All descriptions sold to a much dearer market, with all processors competing strongly with rates improving up to 30 cents a kilogram for some lines of medium grade cows, they said.
Heavy pasture fed ox and heifers also sold to improved rates, as did heavy feeder steers. Weaners and yearlings remained firm on last week's strong rates. A large number of bulls sold very well.
L, D and J Dunne sold Speckle Park cross vealer heifers at 237.2c/kg for a return of $320 a head.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers from R and B Toft sold for 250c/kg or $700.
G Knuckey sold Brangus yearling heifers for 276.2c/kg returning $821.
Limousin weaner steers from D Dowrick came in at 343.2c/kg returning $910.
P Haynes sold Charbray yearling steers for 325.2c/kg to come back at $1211.
Limousin grain assisted steers from Jilabri Family Trust sold for 308.2c/kg to realise $1263.
Mt Maroon Grazing sold Santa feeder steers for 329.2c/kg with an outcome of $1641.
Droughtmaster 2 tooth pasture heifers from Usher Pastoral sold for 320c/kg returning $1608.
Braeburn Investments sold Simmental 4 tooth pasture heifers at 313.2c/kg or $2145.
Angus cross 6 tooth ox from A and P Elsley came in at 338.2c/kg resulting in $2238.
A and W McLean sold Droughtmaster store cows for 250.2c/kg or $1276.
A and R Wolff sold Santa medium cows for 274.2c/kg with an outcome of $1573.
Droughtmaster medium cows from Oppermann Pastoral made 275.2c/kg to return $1479.
B and M Werner sold Charbray heavy cows for 281.2c/kg with a result of $1841.
S Williams sold Santa bulls for 251.2c/kg to return $1497.
Santa heavy bulls from A and R Wolff sold for 275.2c/kg for an end result of $2103.
