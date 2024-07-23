Ekka stud cattle numbers, interbreed judges announced

Stud beef cattle exhibitors will be out in force at the 2024 Ekka, judging by exhibitor numbers just released by the RNA.
There will be 915 head competing for ribbons in the stud beef competitions taking place on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, with the champions going on to contest the interbreed final set down for Saturday afternoon.
The small breeds judging will be held the following Friday, August 16, where Australian Lowline cattle will be the feature show for beef small breeds, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.
This year's nominations are slightly down on the 928 entries judged in 2023, and are also less than 2018's entries of 970 head, the last time Beef Australia and the Ekka were held in the same year.
All up, there will be 1245 head of cattle on the grounds in Brisbane for the show, with 330 led steers joining the 915 stud cattle.
When competition kicks off in 15 days' time, the Santa Gertrudis breed will have the greatest representation on the grounds, with 134 head nominated to parade before judge Tammie Robinson, of Three Hearts Brangus stud in the Brisbane Valley.
Speckle Park stud breeders will also be making their presence felt, thanks to the 97 head ready to line up in front of NSW Simmental and Angus breeder Peter Cook.
Also set to impress their judge, Yuleba Charolais stud master Ivan Price, Brahman breeders have nominated 73 head for consideration.
Mr Price will also be judging the 43 stud Brangus cattle nominated.
Charolais breeders have nominated 68 stud cattle for judging, closely followed by 63 Angus exhibits and 62 horned and poll Herefords.
The Droughtmaster breed will also have a sizeable representation of 55 head, being judged by Taroom's Matt Welsh.
Trent Johnstone, Trojan Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, NSW is in charge of the Limousin ring and its 59 entries.
The RNA has also announced that Andrew Raff, Reade Radel and Ben Noller will be judging the interbreed competitions on Saturday afternoon.
It will be Mr Raff's second trip across Bass Strait for Ekka purposes, following his family's win in the weight gain section of the RNA Paddock to Palate competition, announced in June.
Raff Angus relocated its operations from Mundibulanga, Drillham, nearly a decade ago, but Mr Raff has been in demand on the mainland judging scene throughout that time.
An Angus Youth graduate, he first entered the Brisbane Royal Show judging scene at the age of 19, running his eye over the Saler breed.
He's since had the chance to judge at prestigious events such as the Melbourne Royal Show in 2017, the Sydney Royal Show in 2018, and the Perth Royal Show in 2019.
Australian Brahman Breeders Association president and Injune-based red Brahman breeder Reade Radel is also no stranger to the judging ring, at both the Ekka and Beef Australia, where he had the task of judging Herefords, poll Herefords, Romagnola and Sahiwals in 2015.
Ben Noller, the general manager of Palgrove at MacIntyre Station, Inverelll, NSW, one of Australia's largest Charolais and Ultrablack studs, has judged at numerous local shows plus the Brisbane Royal in 2022, and interbreed heifer and interbreed at the Sydney Royal Show in 2023.
His family previously owned and operated the Gunnadoo Charolais Stud outside Oakey and he has been involved in the seedstock industry all his life, beginning as general manager of the Santa Gertrudis Breeders (Australia) Association for three years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.