Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers sell to 398c/kg at Biggenden

July 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers sell to 398c/kg at Biggenden
Weaner steers sell to 398c/kg at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1651 head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.