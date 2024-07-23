Weaner steers sell to 398c/kg at Biggenden

Four tooth Santa Gertrudis bullocks from Wandoan sold for 336 cents a kilogram or $2364 a head. Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 326c/$1984. Six tooth Brangus cross bullocks from Booyal sold for 321c/$1899. Two to eight tooth Brahman bullocks from Lowmead sold for 299c/$1675.