Weaner steers sell to 398c/kg at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1651 head.
Cattle were drawn from Sarina, Moura, Wandoan, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Murgon, Kilkivian, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Lowmead, Miriam Vale, and all local areas.
Four tooth Santa Gertrudis bullocks from Wandoan sold for 336 cents a kilogram or $2364 a head. Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 326c/$1984. Six tooth Brangus cross bullocks from Booyal sold for 321c/$1899. Two to eight tooth Brahman bullocks from Lowmead sold for 299c/$1675.
Four and six tooth Angus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 311c/$1553. Six tooth Brangus heifers from Coringa sold for 284c/$1321. Four tooth Red Brahman heifers from Bundaberg sold for 290c/$1254.
Brahman cross cows from Burnett Head sold for 254c/$1515. Charbray cows from Geata sold for 254c/$1245. Santa Gertrudis cows from Mundubbera sold for 254c/$1565. Charbray cows from Gin Gin sold for 252c/$1536. Droughtmaster cows from Mundubbera sold for 257c/$1513.
Milk and two tooth Belgian Blue cross steers from Biggenden sold for 348c/$1579. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 346c/$1498. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Coringa sold for 350c/$1562.
Milk tooth Brangus steers from Booubyjan sold for 355c/$1423. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Sarina sold for 370c/$1295. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Gaeta sold for 368c/$1240. Milk and two tooth Charolais steers from Rosedale sold for 360c/$1274. Milk and two tooth Red Brahman steers from Mount Perry sold for 308c/$1017.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 398c/$887. Simmental cross weaner steers from Theodore sold for 388c/$923. Brangus weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 378c/$1178. Droughtmaster Charolais cross weaner steers from Rosedale sold for 380c/$1032. Simmental cross steers from Biggenden sold for 390c/$835.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Gigoomgan sold for 326c/$1265. Milk tooth Charbray Heifers from Gin Gin sold for 308c/$1227. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 304c/$1199. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Sarina sold for 305c/$1250. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 328c/$1289.
Charbray weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 298c/$641. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Rosedale sold for 276c/$704. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 250c/$575.
