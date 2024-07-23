Weaner steers hold firm at Crows Nest sale

A line of 240 head was offered at the GDL Crows Nest cattle sale held lat Saturday.
Selling agent Darren Hartwig said cattle were drawn from as far afield a Kingaroy through to local Crows Nest vendors.
"We sell on a dollars per head basis," he said.
Mr Hartwig said the market was strong for weaner steers, and while top quality weaner heifers sold well, and lesser quality heifers really struggled.
He said they aim to offer any cattle under 400 kilograms.
We aim to attract the restocker and the lot feeders and not the processor," he said.
"We do offer cows and calves and younger bulls who still have a life ahead of them to go back to the paddock, also."
David Jewell sold Angus weaner steers for $940/head and a line of Angus heifers for $640/head.
Charolais cross weaner steers sold for $870/head.
Neil and Lisa Tompkins sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $805/head.
Brad Petzke sold Brangus steers for $800/head.
Paul Robinson sold Brahman weaner steers for $745/head.
Scott Natalier sold Angus cross heifers for $600/head.
Taylor family sold Charolais heifers for $600/head.
Maurice Young's Charolais bull found a new home for $2700, while cows and calves sold $1025/unit.
Bobby calves sold ranging from $20 - $50/head.
