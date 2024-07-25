Yelarbon's Charlotte Baker receives the 2024 NCWQ bursary

An aspiring economics student is the latest young woman to benefit from a $1000 bursary offered by Leader of The Nationals and Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud through the National Council of Women in Queensland.
Charlotte Baker aged 18 from Bengalla, Yelarbon will use this year's bursary to assist her with accommodation, while she studies a Bachelor of Economics at the University of Queensland.
A country girl at heart, Charlotte is passionate about community work including major fund-raising for Rosie's Friends on the Street; earning the 2022 Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award; fundraising for the Cancer Council; and volunteering at Blaze Aid's Ebor camp after the recent bushfires.
Currently living in Brisbane while she undertakes her studies and returns home in the holidays to work at the nearby Smithfield-owned Sapphire Feedlot.
Once Charlotte's studies are complete, she plans to move back to the country.
"I really can't see myself living anywhere but in a rural environment," she said.
Mr Littleproud said 2024 marked the eighth year that he has offered a bursary via the NCWQ and that he was honoured to have helped support Charlotte via this year's program.
"The NCWQ bursary program makes a significant difference in the lives of countless young women from across regional Queensland and it is wonderful to be involved again this year," Mr Littleproud said.
"It gives me great pride to support Charlotte in her aspirations to achieve a Bachelor of Economics and she has set a great example for her community to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.