Navigating aged care: Why seeking advice matters

Many people think they can't afford to get aged care advice, but the reality is you probably can't afford not to get advice.
Understanding aged care financial planning is crucial for stability amid its complex landscape. Many find it overwhelming due to unfamiliar jargon and rules. Acronyms like RADs, DAPs, MPIRs, MTAs, and ACATs can feel like a foreign language, causing frustration and anxiety for the unprepared.
Four key mistakes we often see people make when they don't get advice include:
Advice should focus on more than just the costs on the date of entry into care. You want the advice to also forecast how your finances will be affected over time, to make sure you don't run out of money or make bad decisions.
Examples of advice gone bad include:
When aged care decisions go badly, the mistakes can be costly both financially and emotionally. Expert advice is essential for aged care to ensure individuals and families make informed decisions with clarity and confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.