Winter crop expectations climb

National winter crop expectations are creeping higher with the bumper crop conditions across Queensland and NSW, as well as beneficial July rainfall in other states.
In its initial June estimates, ABARES forecast Australia's 2024-25 wheat production at 29 million tonnes, up from last year's 25.9 million tonne crop. Some commentators believe it will exceed 30 million tonnes.
Excellent crop conditions across southern Queensland and NSW have farmers on track for near record yields. This is underpinning the big crop projections. Satellite vegetation health indices support the big crop theories.
The vegetation indexes, or normalised difference vegetation index, are collected daily and measured weekly and can be compared against other years.
The most recent NDVI data for southern Queensland and northern NSW are the highest ever in data dating back to 2001. This exceeds the bumper years of 2020, 2021 and 2022, which were the three consecutive record winter crop years for Australia.
Favourable spring weather is needed to bring the bumper crops home. Big crops demand plenty of moisture.
Extended weather outlooks are now pointing towards a soft spring. The most recent updates from the Bureau of Meteorology favour above average rainfall extending across most of southern Queensland and NSW and into southeastern Australia.
The bumper NDVI ratings don't extend into Victoria, SA and WA. Crops in these areas germinated late due to the dry autumn. However, they are starting to benefit from the improved rainfall in late June and July. Final yields in these parts are expected to be heavily dependent on favourable spring weather that continues deep into October.
Domestic grain markets continued to soften last week amid limited nearby demand from domestic buyers as they hold off for cheaper prices when the new crop supplies come on stream in October. Darling Downs stockfeed wheat is holding around $375 delivered while the new crop positions are back a further $25 at $350.
Sorghum prices slipped lower again last week as exporters cover themselves against current sales and Chinese buyers step away from the market. Nearby sorghum bids are back to $335 delivered into Darling Downs packers compared to $350 in late June.
On a positive note, global wheat prices are showing signs of bottoming. Black Sea wheat prices have edged higher in recent days after major importers including Egypt and Algeria bought large volumes.
