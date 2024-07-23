Senate inquiry moves to protect the GAB from CO2 waste

A Senate inquiry has recommended the Great Artesian Basin, one of Australia's greatest natural assets, should never be used as a depository for carbon dioxide waste.
The inquiry was prompted by an application by mining giant, Glencore, to dump liquified carbon dioxide waste from the Millmerran power station into the GAB at a site near Moonie.
The recent parliamentary committee's report recommends all states and territories associated with the GAB legislate to ban carbon capture and storage projects (CCS) in the GAB so the asset is uniformly preserved.
In May, the Queensland Premier Steven Miles gave an undertaking to legislate such a ban after Glencore's Environmental Impact Statement for the Moonie project was declined by the state environment department.
The Senate committee also recommended that as part of a review into the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act that the legislation's water trigger cover onshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects to further protect the GAB.
QFF CEO Jo Sheppard said the group of community organisations that lobbied against the Glencore proposal was pleased with the recommendations.
"It was good, not just from our perspective, but for everyone who has been working so hard on this issue to see that the Senate inquiry actually arrived at exactly the same conclusions that we have all been concerned about," she said.
"I think, given Glencore ran a bit of a campaign raising the fact that those of us who were raising concerns were using misinformation, I think it was reassuring that the Senate inquiry has actually landed at exactly the same place that we're all at. Whilst I am not surprised that they've landed there, it's very welcome that they have."
A Glencore spokesperson said the the inquiry into CCS, much like the recent Queensland government decision to legislate a ban on CCS in the GAB, was driven by politics and had little regard for respected scientific evidence.
"Glencore's CTSCo CCS project was peer reviewed by leading independent experts from the Australian Government's Independent Expert Scientific Committee, CSIRO and the Queensland Office of Groundwater Impact Assessment," the spokesperson said.
Ms Sheppard said the Senate committee recommendations were completely aligned with the QFF's advocacy campaign run jointly with other community organisations such as the Local Government Association of Queensland.
The Glencore spokesperson said the Senate committee members dismissed Geoscience Australia's views which publicly stated that "due to the basin's immense size and the geology/hydrology of the area identified for the injection, this CO2 storage project would not threaten the viability of groundwater in the Great Artesian Basin".
"Instead, this report reflects the effectiveness of a deliberate campaign of misinformation to spread fear and create political pressure," the Glencore spokesperson said.
