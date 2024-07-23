Teams fight for finals spots

This year's women's XVs competition is also continuing to provide plenty of excitement as our women's game builds. Right now, it is the combined St George/Roma team and Toowoomba Bears at first and second on the ladder with the combined Ranger/Gatton and Dalby/Uni teams at three and four.. Experience is all that is separating our women's teams right now, as there is plenty of grit and determination being shown by all teams. It will be exciting to watch as this competition develops, as more women gain the extra game time they are seeking, every game will become more competitive.