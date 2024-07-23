Teams fight for finals spots

Downs Rugby men's RDO Risdon Cup is continuing to provide ultimate contests and extreme excitement as we race toward the finals.
The highlight of round 12 would have to be the huge day of rugby hosted by Dalby & District Rugby Union Club. Their Ladies Day celebrations included junior, men's and women's games and was capped off by another outstanding performance with all three grades taking the win in the men's. The question, with only two rounds to go, is whether the Dalby Wheatmen can take all three grades to the grand final?
In other A grade games, Condamine Cods produced a strong win in front of their home crowd against Uni. Toowoomba Rangers also pleased their home crowd with a decent 32-12 win over local rivals Toowoomba Bears and Gatton Black Pigs again proved they are not to be taken lightly, only narrowly beaten 11-19 by top-of-the-table Goondiwindi Emus.
As we near the finals we look to the ladders and are thrilled at what this year is producing, showing keen contests all round.
In A grade, the final four is still too close to call, with Gatton Black Pigs and Toowoomba Bears fighting it out to the end. These next two weeks will be crucial for both teams as we head into elimination Saturday on August 10.
B grade is producing a similar contest, but with the fight for fourth currently between Toowoomba Bears and Warwick Water Rats.
C grade has Gatton Black Pigs and Dalby Wheatmen sharing top of the table with a tight tussle for third and fourth between Chinchilla River Rats and Uni, again creating an exciting race to the finish.
This year's women's XVs competition is also continuing to provide plenty of excitement as our women's game builds. Right now, it is the combined St George/Roma team and Toowoomba Bears at first and second on the ladder with the combined Ranger/Gatton and Dalby/Uni teams at three and four.. Experience is all that is separating our women's teams right now, as there is plenty of grit and determination being shown by all teams. It will be exciting to watch as this competition develops, as more women gain the extra game time they are seeking, every game will become more competitive.
Lock in August 24... RDO Risdon Cup grand final day is guaranteed to provide some fantastic contests and plenty of excitement.
Huge thanks to our senior competition sponsors Black Isuzu Ute, RDO Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Verifact Traffic, for providing support that we could not do without.
This weekend will be our final weekend of junior rugby as Dalby will host our all-in junior closing carnival. This is always a wonderful day that brings our junior players and supporters together for one final hit out for the season. Games will start at 8.30am and flow through to about 1.30pm.
Sally Johnston, general manager, Downs Rugby Ltd
