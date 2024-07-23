Western race clubs debate pros and cons of TAB meetings

The president of the Barcoo Amateur Race Club says community spirit and profitability will remain priorities following the staging of the Blackall-based club's first TAB meet, on Monday afternoon.
Around 200 people turned out for the inaugural event, enjoying the experience of watching the races simultaneously on the track and on the televisions on the grounds, and president Paul Banks said the positive reception plus the extra horses, trainers and jockeys taking part had been a good result for what they regarded as an experiment at this stage.
Horses came from Rockhampton, Emerald, Roma, Charleville and Cunnamulla, as well as from the central west, and jockeys flew in from as far east as Bowen and the Sunshine Coast.
Mr Banks said they were drawn partly by the larger prize money pool on offer for a TAB meet, and because they had no other races for the day.
"The main reason for us to have (a TAB meet) is, it gets out a lot of extra prize money to the stakeholders - without it, that money would go elsewhere," he said. "The other reason is for Blackall to be seen as a club that's trying to improve our situation."
It joins Longreach and Barcaldine in being central west clubs with TAB meetings, along with the annual Birdsville races, but the weekday scheduling has been a stumbling block for clubs such as Roma.
A social media post in March said the club had been advised by Racing Queensland that due to a significant downturn in wagering in the current financial situation a decision had been made to revoke the TAB status of a number of country TAB Saturday meetings, one of which is the Roma Cup meeting in November.
"The club has pursued and is pursuing all avenues to have this decision overturned," the post said.
"The committee has had lengthy discussions about prize money levels and possible loss of income to industry participants and will be putting in place procedures to ensure a minimum loss of prize money for the Cup meeting.
"Given the meeting will still have Country Cups and Country Stampede qualifier status, there will still be an amount of industry prestige for the Roma Cup."
Mr Banks said Blackall's Barcoo Amateur Race Club had been working towards a TAB meeting for a while, but had to upgrade some of its facilities first.
These included 20 new tie-up stalls, funded by themselves and Racing Queensland, a new camera tower on the back straight, a new animal ambulance float, and new track distance markers, which could now be used for every meeting.
Monday's meeting replaced the club's usual July Saturday race meeting, but Mr Banks said that wasn't "the end of the earth" because it tended to draw a smaller crowd anyway.
"We'd have to look at it (if we weren't making money out of a Monday TAB meeting)," Mr Banks said, adding that they may not continue if it wasn't going to be profitable.
He said they hoped to find a position where they were making money but still putting a bit back into the industry and to stakeholders via extra prizemoney, and had been talking with Longreach and Barcaldine clubs about how best to manage it.
According to a Racing Queensland spokesperson, it has 23 country TAB race days programmed this financial year, which would deliver $2.6 million in prize money, including bonuses, to country participants.
"As part of its selection strategy, RQ considers the interest of its clubs, the suitability of infrastructure, and where possible, the opportunity to link country racing with unique experiences and events such as the Birdsville Races and the Mount Isa Rodeo, along with it making commercial sense to do so," they said.
"While the primary benefit of staging TAB meetings is delivered through increased prize money to country participants, it also allows our unique racecourses to be broadcast to audiences in Queensland, Australia and across the globe via Sky Racing.
"While the vast majority of clubs would prefer to stage their TAB meetings on Saturdays, increasing patronage and on-course revenue, the finite availability for airtime on Sky Racing makes it implausible to accommodate.
"As a result, country clubs continue to be given the opportunity to stage non-TAB race meetings on weekends, and where they are willing, ready and able, some midweek TAB meetings can also be accommodated."
The spokesperson said RQ would continue to assess the success of its country TAB meetings with no decisions made on future programming beyond the current racing season.
One of those at Blackall on Monday was Willy Chandler, part-owner of Birdsville Cup-winning Echo Point, and he said the addition of the TAB meeting in the town was good for owners, trainers and jockeys.
As the president of the Barcaldine Race Club, he said the question was how small clubs made mid-week meetings work going forward.
"They got full fields, so it's a good day, but you just might not get the crowd because it's a Monday," he said.
With Barcaldine, we'll get two next year, one will be on a Tuesday and one will be on a Monday.
"It's a bit difficult to get your staff. We get by.
"It's about the community and the spirit you want in a race day."
While they noticed a lack of owners, who were likely watching the races from the comfort of their homes, Mr Chandler said there would be no shortage of horses for mid-week TAB meetings in the west.
"There are so many horses in the country now, so many syndications - you see here today a Longreach group won with a Blackall-trained horse," he said.
"I think with a lot of planning out in front, with the grey nomads coming through, we'll try and work with each other to generate more people to come.
"Because if we don't have people coming through the gate, you don't have your bar turnover, and that's all the clubs make out of it.
"It costs you a fair bit to put these days on."
Mr Banks said the really good thing about Monday's meet was that two Blackall horses had won, meaning a share of the prizemoney would be spent locally.
"It would be different if you saw it all go to the south east Queensland trainers but it hasn't, so it's good," he said.
