Glenlea Beef clears all at Winton sale

New buyers to Glenlea Beef genetics, KWG Contractors, Beauford Station, Alpha, made their presence felt at the Glenlea Beef sale held at Winton last Friday.
They paid the top priced money at $17,000, for the 23-month-old Glenlea Pheonix T318, who was the youngest of the four red bulls offered by the rising red factor sire Glenlea Pheonix.
In all, stud principal Roderick Binny of Glenlea Beef, offered and sold 35 bulls to average $9557 realising a 100 per cent clearance.
This average was up on the 2023 sale when all 35 Charolais bulls sold to a top price of $11,500 and average of $7714.
JWG Contractors also paid the next best money at $14,000 for Glenlea Phoenix T307, another son of Glenlea Pheonix.
Mr Binny said the sale had been an outstanding success.
"It was a good sale, with some new faces, but a lot of repeat buyers," he said.
"We sold bulls all over the north as far as Prairie, Julia Creek, Boulia, then into the central west as well."
Mr Binny said it was particularly pleasing to receive such positive feedback from his repeat buyers.
These included Ouchy Alva Pastoral Company, Julia Creek, who finished with seven bulls to average $8500.
Ray Matthews, Viola Station, Julia Creek, finished with two bulls to average $7500, and bought four on behalf of his father which were heading to Allaru Station, Richmond, for an average of $8750.
Glenlea Beef has 1000 registered Charolais breeders and has cattle located in several locations in NSW and Queensland.
