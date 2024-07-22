Racing patrons enjoy Christmas in the sun at Blackall

A hot roast dinner and dessert was served up to patrons at the Barcoo Amateur Race Club's first ever televised TAB meeting, held at Blackall on Monday afternoon.
Around 200 people decorated their woolly jumpers with a bit of tinsel for the club's Christmas in July seven-race meeting and a chance to say they were at the town's first Sky Racing event.
There was plenty to cheer about, especially when Heyington Station repeated his Willowie Cup success at Ilfracombe earlier in the month for trainer David Rewald by winning the 33rd annual Noel Allom Memorial Cup 1400 metre open handicap.
A western Queensland identity, Noel was a highly respected patron of not only the Blackall club but the entire western Queensland racing and livestock scene, and his bold character made him a fixture on the track and around the west's social scene.
Although his life was tragically cut short, he left a lasting impression on the club, and his family is still heavily involved today.
