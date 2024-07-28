Gardening guru: Camellias are a standout among flowering shrubs

Camellias are a classic choice among flowering shrubs. Despite not currently being in vogue, they have endured through time, with their cultivation dating back to the early days of Western horticulture.
Introduced to Australia in the early 19th century, camellias quickly became cherished as one of the most splendid shrubs available. Their popularity soared, establishing them as a staple in gardens across the country.
Although originally exotic, camellias thrive in most Australian gardens, whether as a hedge, a standout feature, or cultivated in pots, making them suitable for a wide range of gardens.
There are various types of camellias, but the most suitable species for Queensland include camellia sasanqua and camellia japonica. Camellia sasanqua blooms early in the season (March-May) and is distinguished by its smaller leaves. Thriving in sunlight, C. sasanqua is well-suited for warmer climates.
Camellia japonica, on the other hand, flowers later into winter (June-August) and is recognised by its larger, glossy leaves. While C. japonica requires a bit more care and prefers shade from intense summer sun, its flowers are renowned for their spectacular beauty, outshining those of C. sasanqua.
For those with limited garden space or unsuitable soil conditions for acid-loving plants, growing camellias in pots is an excellent alternative. Most camellias thrive in container culture, provided they are planted in a potting mix suitable for acid-loving plants. Quality potting mixes conforming to the highest Australian standards typically support healthy camellia growth.
Top tips for growing camellias:
