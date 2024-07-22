R&D could take a hit in Qld if grain growers don't pay royalties

Queensland grain growers could see seed breeders focus their research on the needs of other states if the compliance rate of end point royalty (EPR) payments doesn't improve.
On average, Queensland records a non-compliance rate of 46 per cent, the highest of all the states, with NSW growers not much better.
LongReach Plant Breeders general manager Neil Comben said compliance needed to improve in Queensland and NSW.
He said if it did not then plant breeders would need to look at diverting their resources into states where compliance was higher.
"That would mean we would be reducing what we're spending on R&D in Queensland - and in NSW because compliance isn't great there either - and we would divert that money and try and improve our pipelines into Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria," he said.
Mr Comben said there were several reasons which impacted on the non-compliance, with paperwork being one of them.
"We acknowledge that the paperwork associated with paying end point royalties is difficult and the record keeping can be arduous - and we get that and we will try and improve that," he said.
"It (compliance) also seems to decline significantly when there's weather damaged grain and that ends up going to a feedlot rather than being sold to an auto deductor such as GrainCorp, which means growers can sometimes forget or see it as an easy way of getting out of paying end point royalty.
"Another part of this is that I'm not sure growers understand the value that's delivered - so if they're growing a variety that is five per cent higher yielding than their previous variety I 'm not sure that they recognise the value that actually delivers and (they) feel that end point royalty is something coming in on top of them that they shouldn't have to pay."
Mr Comben said end point royalty was the only input he could think of that a grower paid after they had been paid for a crop.
"Further to that, it's linked to the success of the crop so if it's a $3 end point royalty and they get one tonne, they pay $3. If they get a three tonne crop then they pay $9 so it's linked very nicely to the success of the crop," he said.
Mr Comben said non compliance can fluctuate fairly significantly, but had never been great, particularly in Queensland and NSW.
"If we don't improve compliance, as a plant breeding organisation, LongReach Plant Breeders, and others...I suspect, are going to find it very difficult to continue," he said.
"This is our value capture mechanism - if we can't make money out of developing new varieties, then we simply cease to exist."
AgForce Grains policy director Ruth Hutchinson said the problem from a producers' point of view was that the paperwork burden was quite heavy, and it was a delayed declaration.
"Apart from GrainCorp here in Queensland, there's no one else who really collects the end point royalties at the point of sale," she said.
"So that burden comes back on the producer and if we're selling to a feedlot or another third party, it can be nine to 12 months later before you actually have to submit your paperwork through to the plant breeders in order for them to raise that bill...for the varieties that you've grown."
Ms Hutchinson said AgForce was working with Australian Crop Breeders and producers to understand ways to improve that system and make it much easier for everyone involved.
"AgForce sees great value - and, I'm sure, most producers do as well - in what our crop breeders do here in Australia and we want to ensure the longevity of the industry and make sure we have new varieties that are very beneficial for industry being developed in Australia for Australian conditions," she said.
Ms Hutchinson said the 46 per cent non-compliance rate in Queensland was definitely something they would like to see improve.
"We're just trying to make people more aware and find a better system that's easy for people. If you make things too hard, they're not going to comply," she said.
The EPR is the primary way that crop breeding research and development is funded for the Australian grains sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.