Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

R&D could take a hit in Qld if grain growers don't pay royalties

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated July 22 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LongReach Plant Breeders general manager Neil Comben. Picture supplied by LongReach Plant Breeders
LongReach Plant Breeders general manager Neil Comben. Picture supplied by LongReach Plant Breeders

Queensland grain growers could see seed breeders focus their research on the needs of other states if the compliance rate of end point royalty (EPR) payments doesn't improve.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.