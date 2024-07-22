Dedicated crew backs Barcaldine

The Barcaldine Campdraft Association held its annual campdraft on July 12-14 which was well supported by local competitors and by reports was an overwhelming success.
Behind every campdraft is a hard-working committee, and the township of Barcaldine is fortunate to have support from Tom and Kathleen Gleeson and their family.
The Gleeson family have a long association with campdrafting in western Queensland and work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure their event runs successfully and smoothly.
Tom and Kathleen Gleeson celebrated their 16th year as president and secretary respectively, having been appointed to their positions on the Barcaldine Campdraft Association in 2009. Tom has also served as a member of the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) management committee for 20 years and has served on the local Barcaldine Regional Council for five years.
While Kathleen does not compete, she volunteers at campdraft events that the couple attend, and assists in announcing, scoring and offers guidance to younger campdraft office bearers.
It was a sentimental result that president Tom Gleeson won the first event on the program, the Bob McGavin Memorial Maiden A riding Sharinza Bilby with 175 points. Tom had recently bought this horse from the Ag Grow Horse sale, and this was their first campdraft outing. The success continued for this combination placing second in the open. Tom's daughter, Annalise Kenny, won the Mary Allpass Memorial Ladies riding Peppys Drought Angel.
The Kehl family, Springsure, were also prominent in the results. Lindy Kehl combined with Budgerroo Reprint to win the Arthur Winter Memorial Open, a draft named in honour of the inaugural president. Her grandson, Nate, had a sterling run to take out the Michael Horman Transport Junior scoring 88 points.
Blackall Helicopter pilot Justin Scriha secured a double taking out the Chandler Pastoral Holdings Novice B with his resident sire Gilview Credential and the Maloney Electrical Restricted Open riding Lace.
John McNamara had a narrow victory in the Hugh and Joan Patterson Memorial Novice A riding Donrica Craftsman scoring 179 points, holding a single point lead ahead of Justin Scriha and Merlins Silverado.
The Rooneys Stockcamp Saddlery Encouragement was won by Hannah Goode with Brenlis Amorous, while the Stuart Gray Memorial Juvenile was won by Annabelle Pierce riding Sister and the Speed Family Mini was taken out by Savannah Hoch and Five Hundred.
The Stralows Livestock Transport Maiden B was won by Kate Williamson riding Pepto who was also presented the highest scoring local.
In a special presentation, past president, life member and now patron John Chandler bestowed life membership on Sandy Gray, who had served as treasurer for 13 years from 1985 to 1997. Mrs Gray and her family continue to sponsor the Juvenile Campdraft in memory of her late son, Stuart.
The Clunie Range Angus Stud Feature Shoot Out attracted a diverse field of 10 entrants with three competitors drawn from the Maiden, Novice and Open and one committee member. Jolee Dunne claimed the honours riding Blue scoring 88 points and the $1000 cash. All competitors received a Saddle Pad kindly donated by the Clunie Range Angus Stud.
Cattle were kindly donated by longtime supporters Goodliffe Grazing, the Speed Family from North Delta, Chandler Pastoral Holdings Kyneton, the Chandler Family and transported by Stralow Livestock Transport and Alpha Livestock Transport.
