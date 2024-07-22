Dedicated crew backs Barcaldine

It was a sentimental result that president Tom Gleeson won the first event on the program, the Bob McGavin Memorial Maiden A riding Sharinza Bilby with 175 points. Tom had recently bought this horse from the Ag Grow Horse sale, and this was their first campdraft outing. The success continued for this combination placing second in the open. Tom's daughter, Annalise Kenny, won the Mary Allpass Memorial Ladies riding Peppys Drought Angel.