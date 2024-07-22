Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dedicated crew backs Barcaldine

By Robyn Paine
July 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Barcaldine Campdraft Association held its annual campdraft on July 12-14 which was well supported by local competitors and by reports was an overwhelming success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.