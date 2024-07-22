Search ongoing for missing Amby man

Search and rescue operations for missing Amby man Ian Brumpton have continued today, Monday, July 22.
The 61-year-old was reported missing last Wednesday, July 17 and search efforts in the Mitchell and Amby areas began on July 19.
Police, SES, aerial assets, motorbike riders and local volunteers on foot have been used in the search but as of Monday afternoon, nothing of substantial interest had been located.
Local residents are urged to check their properties, sheds and structures for signs of Mr Brumpton.
He was last seen on Cambridge Street, Mitchell around midday on Wednesday, July 17 and has not been seen or heard from since.
Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he has a medical condition.
Ian is described as Caucasian, approximately 187cm tall with greying hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jumper and blue jeans.
Police are appealing to Mr Brumpton, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, to come forward.
