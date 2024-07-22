Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Search ongoing for missing Amby man

July 22 2024 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Brumpton was last seen in Mitchell on July 17. Picture supplied.
Ian Brumpton was last seen in Mitchell on July 17. Picture supplied.

Search and rescue operations for missing Amby man Ian Brumpton have continued today, Monday, July 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.