Online cattle numbers double

Cattle numbers almost doubled on AuctionsPlus last week, increasing by 49 per cent, to 12,494 head offered.
The value over reserve fell $15 to $93, while the clearance rate and benchmark steer indicator were steady.
The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator increased 16 cents a kilogram to 379c/kg lwt.
Steer prices per head fell from $11 to $103, but largely the rest of the offering saw good gains.
Heifers in the 330-400kg category increased the average head price by $306 to $1346 with an 84pc clearance.
Processor/lotfeeder activity dropped to 2pc from 8pc the previous week.
The biggest movements in listings were in Queensland and NSW, where the offering jumped 1154 and 1922 respectively. Purchasing behaviour increased across all states, but the biggest gain was recorded in NSW.
Steer prices declined, with heavy steers again recording the largest decline in price per head week-on-week.
The value of steers 330-400kg decreased an average of $35 to $1301and recorded a clearance of 96pc.
From Barraba, NSW, a line of 25 Angus steers, aged seven to eight months and weighing 279kg returned $1160, or 416c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Guyra, NSW.
Heifer prices were largely positive, with heifers under 200kg jumping $107 to $670 for a 100pc clearance.
Heifers weighing 330-400kg fetched an average of an additional $306 to $1346 with a clearance of 84pc.
From Dandaloo, NSW, a line of 22 Angus heifers aged eight to 12 months and weighing 313kg returned $1070, or 342c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Dubbo, NSW.
Station mated cows recorded the highest gains week on week, with an additional $439 recorded for an average price of $1934 and 31pc clearance.
A 29pc smaller yarding of SM heifers and calves dropped an average of $812 to $1578 or 36pc clearance.
From Greymare, a line of 14 Santa Gertrudis/Droughtmaster/Santa heifers aged 18 to 24 months and weighing 447kg returned $1400, or 313c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Kenmore.
Sheep and lamb listings more than halved last week, totalling 16,919 head and clearance rates also dropped 4pc points to 72pc.
There is always a lull in the offering during July, but last week was one of the lowest sheep and lamb yardings on record for AuctionsPlus during normal trading weeks, with only a couple of other instances lower in 2016 and 2017.
The offering will start to lift in volume again as new season lambs come onto the market in the coming weeks.
Value over reserve lifted a further $3, averaging $18 over set reserves.
The crossbred lamb indicator increased by 7pc, averaging $144 and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator dropped 30c to 659c, after climbing 179c the previous week.
The joined ewe offerings fell significantly this week but still made up most of the offering with a combined 8571 head, or 51pc of the total.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes and SIL first-cross ewes offerings were back significantly. Lambs made up the second largest pool at 6008 head, or 36pc of the offering, with the smaller offering split across lamb classifications.
Listings from Queensland dropped significantly, with 12,036 fewer head offered compared to the previous week - this was after the Queensland offering more than doubled the previous week. The offering was also significantly lower in NSW with 7403 fewer head offered, however Victorian sheep producers offered an additional 1968 head.
Purchasing activity mirrored offerings, with Queensland and NSW buying significantly fewer than last week and Victorian producers buying additional articles.
Processor/feedlot activity snapped up 2pc of the offering last week, slightly back on the previous week.
Crossbred lambs registered a 55pc lower offering of 1649 head, and prices increased to average $44 - up $9 for a 100pc clearance.
Merino wether lambs registered a 21pc decrease in numbers, with the 2767 head achieving a 22pc clearance and a $2 discount.
SIL Merino ewes registered a 62pc smaller offering of 2618 head, had a 97pc clearance rate and prices fell by $14 to average $116.
SIL first-cross ewe numbers were back 28pc, with the 1157 head returning a 67pc clearance and falling by $19, to average $160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.