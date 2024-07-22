Miles man hit with multiple charges following Drillham car crash

A Western Downs man has been charged with multiple offences following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash that occurred on the Warrego Highway east of Drillham on Thursday, April 18 in which two people died.
The 49-year-old man from Miles man is the alleged driver of a black 2010 Holden Colorado that was travelling along the highway when it veered onto the wrong side of the road at 6.16am and collided with a white 2013 Holden Colorado.
A passenger in the white Colorado, 25-year-old Chinchilla man, Jack Holt died at the scene, along with a passenger in the black Colorado, 41-year-old Miles woman, Kellie Holland.
The driver of the white Colorado, a 23-year-old Chinchilla man, suffered serious injuries in the crash, as did the driver of the black Colorado and a passenger, a 33-year-old Chinchilla man.
The Forensic Crash Unit has charged the 49-year-old Miles man alleged to be driving the black Colorado with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving without a driver's licence (suspended) and driving a defective vehicle.
