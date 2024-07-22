Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Miles man hit with multiple charges following Drillham car crash

July 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LifeFlight helicopters at the scene of the accident on the Warrego Highway near Drillham, on April 18. Picture supplied.
LifeFlight helicopters at the scene of the accident on the Warrego Highway near Drillham, on April 18. Picture supplied.

A Western Downs man has been charged with multiple offences following an investigation into a fatal traffic crash that occurred on the Warrego Highway east of Drillham on Thursday, April 18 in which two people died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.