Food Security - can Australia continue to take it for granted?

Never has there been a more urgent time to ensure the future of our food and fibre producers.
This recent investigation by the ABC shows what many of us already know, that many primary producers in the Lockyer Valley are selling up or moving out of food production altogether because of increased pressure from repeated natural disasters.
The destruction wreaked by floods and drought has been compounded by the limitations of disaster relief funding, to the degree that the future of Australia's salad bowl is starting to look very different as many horticulture producers move into other industries.
Important as this issue is - this is not just about the future security of our membership base, the resilient farmers and agricultural producers across this state.
This case study also highlights broader concerns on national issues of food security - and how vital it is that we maintain Australia's hard-won status as a country with a secure food supply chain. That's not something to be taken for granted.
But as more farmers leave the industry, our ability to ensure we continue producing top-tier food and fibre is put at risk.
And with the cost of living crisis taking hold in Australia, food security should be at the heart of those conversations.
It's time to hold our leaders to account. Climate pressure is one thing, but who is supporting the farmers who produce the food on which our community relies? What value is put on their toil and their contribution to feeding our nation?
The upcoming AgForce Conference is the perfect opportunity to ask these difficult questions and press our leaders on how they plan to keep our farmers thriving for the benefit of all.
The Ekka Showgrounds will come alive again with our rural gathering on October 1 and 2, as the AgForce Queensland Agricultural Industry Conference takes over Brisbane's Royal International Convention Centre.
There is no better place to raise these complex issues, with prominent speakers Premier Steven Miles and MP Bob Katter confirming their attendance. Other exciting speakers include Lisa Millar, Wayne Bennett and Ian MacFarlane.
Our conference theme of 'Back the Bush: Our People, Our Future' ties in perfectly with the broader concerns about the future of our industry, and aligns with AgForce's broader state campaign in the lead-up to the state election to attract investment and support for the agriculture industry.
You've only got until July 31 to get your early bird registration in, with AgForce members able to get tickets to the two-day conference for just $450.
With such a great line-up, this conference promises bold conversations and groundbreaking ideas.
