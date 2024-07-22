Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Yarnham offers top quality farming with executive rural living | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Western Downs property Yarnham is described as a unique 497 hectare (1228 acre) opportunity with irrigation, dryland farming and grazing, as well as offering executive rural living.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.