Feeder cattle dominate at Clermont

A total of 1182 head were yarded for the Clermont prime and store sale last week.
Cattle were drawn from the local supply area as well as the Aramac region.
Agents said the yarding was dominated by good quality feeder cattle, which sold to a much improved market with a full buying panel present and operating strongly.
Thunderbolt Grazing, The Springs, Aramac, sold Charoliar cross cows making 256 cents a kilogram for 603 kilograms returning $1546 a head. They also offered Charolais cross heifers making 277c/kg for 487kg to return $1349.
Reklaw Cattle Co, Reklaw Park, Clermont, offered Droughtmaster cross feeder steers making 344c/kg weighing 461kg to return $1588.
Khartoum Pastoral Co, Khartoum, Clermont, offered Santa cows selling to 248c/kg weighing 550kg to return $1367. They also offered Brahman cross heifers selling to 276c/kg weighing 498kg to make $1375.
BHM Farming, Bullaroo, Clermont, offered Angus cross heifers selling for 274c/kg weighing 328kg to return $899. They also offered Angus cross steers making 308c/kg for 320kg to return $986.
The Fordyce family, Mabbin, Moranbah, sold Angus cross heifers for 292c/kg weighing 344kf to make $1005.
I and LM Oshannessy, Belleview, Clermont, sold Simmental cross steers making 312c/kg for 326kg returning $1020. They also sold Simmental cross heifers for 268c/kg weighing 318kg to return $854.
SA and W Eckhardt, Belleview, Clermont, offered Braford steers selling for 318c/kg for 256kg to return $817.
