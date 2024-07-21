Competition strong at Gracemere

Gracemere combined agents yarded a total of 2450 head last week, consisting of 1266 steers, 798 heifers, 351 cows, 31 bulls and four cows and calves.
Cattle were drawn from Bowen in the north, south to Calliope, out to Middlemount and all local areas in between.
As there were good quality lines of cattle on offer, competition was strong, which saw an increase of 23 cents a kilogram across the board, agents said.
Highlights:
C Hughes, Cawarral, sold Brahman cross steers for 302c/kg weighing 632 kilograms to return $1991 a head.
PB Fenech, Sarina, sold Brahman steers for 294c/kg weighing 442kg to return $1302.
Woorabinda Pastoral Co, Bauhinia, sold a run of 252 Brahman cross steers to average 321c/kg weighing 432kg to return $1391.
Lake Lofty Pty Ltd, Middlemount, sold Charbray steers for 380c/kg weighing 292kg to return $1113.
J and Y Galea, Sarina, sold No.4 Brangus steers for 388c/kg weighing 280kg to return $1086.
G and L Eiser, Alton Downs, sold Brangus weaner steers for 362c/kg weighing 261kg to return $948.
A and A Mclaughlin, Dingo, sold No.4 Simmental cross steers for 382c/kg weighing 252kg to return $965.
Lofts and Morcombe, Calliope, sold Brahman cross steers for 362c/kg weighing 226kg to return $820.
A and D Power, Yeppoon, sold Brangus weaner steers for 396c/kg weighing 194kg to return $768.
W and K Ferris, Bororen, sold Brahman cows for 273c/kg weighing 582kg to return $1590.
NM and PI Rowlands, Comet, sold Charbray cross cows for 270c/kg weighing 540/kg to return $1459.
Baooroola Pastoral Co, Dingo, sold Braford cows for 261c/kg weighing 534kg to return $1396.
LJ and BL Christensen, Theodore, sold Charbray heifers for 298c/kg, weighing 480kg to return $1443.
N and A Richardson, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 280c/kg weighing 475kg to return $1330.
R and J Jacobsen, Kunwarara, sold No.2 Brangus heifers for 296c/kg weighing 452kg to return $1339.
NM and PI Rowlands, Comet, sold Charbray cross heifers for 300c/kg weighing 436/kg to return $1309.
A Muller, Biloela, sold Charbray cross heifers for 280c/kg weighing 335kg to return $940.
Farlane Park Grazing, Middlemount, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 284c/kg, weighing 331kg to return $942.
MM and VL Cocks, Duaringa, sold Brahman weaner heifers for 227c/kg weighing 202kg to return $460.
Parraweena Cattle Co, Banana, sold Simmental cross bulls for 250c/kg weighing 917kg to return $2294.
