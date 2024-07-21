Queensland Country Life
Heavy cows jump in price at Emerald

July 22 2024 - 8:00am
Heavy cows jump in price at Emerald
Emerald agents penned 1750 head at Thursday's sale. They reported a marked improvement in the prime rates on offer, particularly heavy cows, with increases of up to 60 cents a kilogram due mainly to additional processor competition.

