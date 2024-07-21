Heavy cows jump in price at Emerald

All other descriptions of cattle offered were relatively stable. Bullocks over 550 kilograms made up to 309c/kg to average 298c/kg, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 315c/kg to average 293c/kg, trade feeder steers 280-400kg topped at 328c/kg to average 308c/kg, steers 280-350kg made as much 338c/kg average 311c/kg, weaner steers from 200-280kg got out to 342c/kg to average 302c/kg.