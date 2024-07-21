Heavy cows jump in price at Emerald

Emerald agents penned 1750 head at Thursday's sale. They reported a marked improvement in the prime rates on offer, particularly heavy cows, with increases of up to 60 cents a kilogram due mainly to additional processor competition.
All other descriptions of cattle offered were relatively stable. Bullocks over 550 kilograms made up to 309c/kg to average 298c/kg, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 315c/kg to average 293c/kg, trade feeder steers 280-400kg topped at 328c/kg to average 308c/kg, steers 280-350kg made as much 338c/kg average 311c/kg, weaner steers from 200-280kg got out to 342c/kg to average 302c/kg.
Heifers over 400kg sold to 314c/kg to average a solid 294c/kg, feeder heifers 350-400kg topped at 302c/kg to average 284c/kg, heifers 280-350kg made out to 290c/kg to average 258c/kg, weaner heifer 200-280kg, made as much as 276c/kg to average 244c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520kg sold to 324c/kg to average 283c/kg.
The Mclucas family, Roper Valley, Middlemount, sold Santa bullocks to 300c/kg and weighed 548kg to return$1647.
Jeff Duddy, Collie Blue, Springsure, sold a large draft of Brahman and Brahman cross weaners with the steers making to 340c/kg and weighed 231kg or $788, while the heifer portion made to 244c/kg and weighed 230kg and returned $563.
Laurie and Hastings Hawkins, Serpentine, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross cows making to 312c/kg and weighed 642kg or $2004.
The Randell family, Crinum, Tieri, sold Brahman cows to 270c/kg and weighed 558kg to return $1508.
Justin and Renee Cameron, Karingal, Springsure, sold Santa bullocks weighing 608kg which made 303.2c/kg to return $1845 a head. They also sold Santa feeder steers weighing 465kg which made 324.2c/kg to return $1510.
John and Jan Smith, Birraban, Springsure, sold Angus cross weaner steers weighing 278kg which made 334.2c/kg to return $929. Their weaner heifers weighed 305kg which made 248.2c/kg to return $757.
