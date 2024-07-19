Police searching for man missing from Mitchell

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 61-year-old man missing from Mitchell since Wednesday, July 17.
Ian Brumpton (pictured above) was last seen on Cambridge Street in Mitchell around midday and has not been seen or heard from since.
Police and family have serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he has a medical condition.
Mr Brumpton is described as Caucasian, approximately 187cm tall with short white/grey hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jumper and blue jeans.
Police are appealing to Mr Brumpton, or anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and contact police.
You can contact Queensland Police in an emergency on 000, via Policelink on 131 444 or via online reporting.
