Sugarcane growers call for 'cool heads' to overcome ongoing mill disruptions

As the troubled cane industry faces more shutdowns, strikes and delays this crush, one grower group is calling for stakeholders to bring ideas and "cool heads" to a forum next week.
Queensland Cane, Agriculture and Renewables is convening a "critical" Sugarcane Industry Forum to tackle urgent challenges in Ayr next Tuesday, 23 July.
QCAR Chair Christian Lago said it has been an emotional time for growers, but he's hopeful the meeting will yield some solutions to ongoing issues.
"Questions have been raised about mill performance, are mills putting enough money back into them so they run reliably?" Mr Lago said.
"We want to discuss the concerns of growers, contractors, the wider community, the whole sugar industry, really."
Mr Lago said QCAR has invited representatives from mills, the Australian Workers' Union, marketers and agronomists as well as politicians on a local, state and federal level.
"[We hope to achieve] satisfaction that their concerns have been heard, hopefully we can walk away with some direction of how we're going to tackle these issues in the future," he said.
The fraught relationships between growers and millers aren't limited to the ongoing worker strikes at Wilmar mills, and Mr Lago said despite growers having limited input into any mills business plans, he hopes to create a constructive conversation.
"We can't control what they do, we're just highlighting the facts of the struggles we're having due to their business models," Mr Lago said.
Beyond having their voices heard, Mr Lago hopes the forum will be the start to mending "cultural differences" between separate parties.
"There's tension amongst all these groups, and this tension's been brought to this pressure point, is it because of poor mill performance?" he asked.
"What are the underlying factors causing this tension and anxiety amongst the community?"
Despite demoralising industry updates such as the liquidation of Mossman Mill earlier this year, Mr Lago said there is hope for the sugar industry's future- if the government can create policies that promote the use of sugarcane beyond consumption.
"We're staring down the barrel of a renewables industry in sugarcane, [and] I think a government policy would go a long way to getting these industries off the ground," he said.
"[As] we're moving into this renewable space, let cane be part of the solution. We're not the environmental vandals we've been made out to be."
But to reach these goals, Mr Lago said stakeholders need to work together and overcome long held grudges.
"We're encouraging growers to bring their concerns but bring a cool head too," Mr Lago said.
"We want to encourage growers to get these concerns off their chests, but it can't be just a bash session, we have to come up with some solutions and have a way forward of how we're going to still work together, with best intentions for the industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.