Sugarcane growers call for 'cool heads' to overcome ongoing mill disruptions

Melanie Groves
By Melanie Groves
July 20 2024 - 4:00pm
Cane growers around Queensland have had a difficult crush. File picture by Lucy Kinbacher.
Cane growers around Queensland have had a difficult crush. File picture by Lucy Kinbacher.

As the troubled cane industry faces more shutdowns, strikes and delays this crush, one grower group is calling for stakeholders to bring ideas and "cool heads" to a forum next week.

