Cattle station with 39 inch rainfall, magnificent homestead $17.8 million

A productive 1121 hectare (2771 acre) cattle property featuring a magnificent more than 100 year old homestead has been listed for $17.8 million.
Located 10 minutes from Woolooga, 30 minutes from Gympie, and 40 minutes from Maryborough, Tony Dingle's Brooyar Station features quality pasture and excellent infrastructure.
The asking price is equal to about $15,879/ha ($6424/acre).
The operation has been run as a stress-free, grass-fed sustainable beef operation, supporting The Nature Positive Initiative and being a part of The Australian Carbon Credit Scheme.
The main homestead is a magnificent four bedroom double storey home with a large office, 2.5 bathrooms, and sweeping staircases. There is also an in-ground pool, spa and six car accommodation.
Brooyar has an estimated carrying capacity of more than 800 breeders.
The well fenced property is divided into 18 paddocks with productive pastures including Callide Rhodes grass and legumes.
Brooyar has an abundance of water including a double frontage to the permanent Wide Bay Creek, which runs through the centre of the property.
There are also 15 dams including a 30 megalitre dam and five 10ML dams.
The average annual rainfall is 1000mm (39 inches).
Structural improvements include two sets of cattle yards - one each side of the creek - a 27x27m shed with 12 stables plus an arena, a powered 12x5m shed with a floor, a five bay work shop, and three special purpose horse paddocks.
There is also a two bedroom manager's quarters with 10 car garage a few hundred metres from the main homestead.
The newly established Brooyar Eco Lodge and Caravan Park also provides an additional income stream to the property.
Contact John Bambling, 0418 715 165, or Craig and Natalie Mellor, 0411 289 333, Bambling Property.
