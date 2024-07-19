Rob Lethbridge dies aged 78 years

The beef industry is much poorer with the passing of Robert Lethbridge of Warren Point Poll Herefords, Mitchell.
Mr Lethbridge aged 78 years, died peacefully on Monday evening, July 15, 2024.
Robert Kitchener Lethbridge was born on June 2, 1946, the youngest child of Bob and Thelma Lethbridge (nee Loughnan).
He had three sisters, Anne (Tootie) Young, Wendy Doveton and Jilly Shaw.
Mr Lethbridge was extremely proud of the family's long association in the Maranoa.
Firstly at Forest Vale and then at Warren Point in 1902. He was third generation at Warren Point.
He was a walking encyclopaedia of local history.
From his knowledge of Thomas Mitchell's explorations to the Kenniff Brothers' exploits, he knew it all and if he didn't know he would research further.
He did his primary schooling at the Mitchell State School, before going on to The Armidale School for his secondary education.
Mr Lethbridge absolutely loved his years down in Armidale.
He was a prefect and was a sportsman through and through representing his school in the First XI cricket team and first XV Rugby and also NSW Country School Boys where they played the Under 21 All Blacks.
He enjoyed his Senior year so much that he went back again just for sport, but broke his back playing football, ending his dreams.
After he finished school he returned to Warren Point and took over its running with his father and brother-in-law Peter Doveton.
Sadly, he was only 22 when his father died.
He instigated the first on property bull sale in 1970, which continues to this day. The year's bull sale will be the 55th year for Warren Point.
Mr Lethbridge met the love of his life Beth when they were both 19 and have been best friends ever since.
They were 22 when they were married on November 30, 1968.
He became president of the Mitchell Show Society when he was 20.
At the time he was one of the youngest ever show society presidents and he was still too young to sign a cheque.
He remained working with the show society right through until his decline in his health five years ago.
Mr Lethbridge was patron and had a life membership bestowed on him.
He was the driving force in the setting up of the Mitchell Combined Sporting Complex and held the president's position there also until his health problems.
A Rotarian for many many years, he held the president position many times in this organisation.
He was also a Councillor for Booringa Shire Council for many years right up until the amalgamation with Maranoa Regional Council.
Mr Lethbridge was an astute cattle man, and he loved his cattle.
He was well known around the show ring both showing cattle and also for judging.
Mr Lethbridge held positions on the Queensland Poll Hereford Society board. He was also a director of the Australian Poll Hereford Society.
He was very proud of the family's long association with Poll Hereford cattle breeding since 1936.
He loved music and had the most beautiful voice. Together with his wife Beth, they sang at many functions, weddings and impromptu gatherings. He was the life of the party.
Mr Lethbridge was a thorough gentleman who had time for everyone, and showed respect to all.
He never held a grudge. If anything went wrong with an employee, he would have his say and then it was never mentioned again.
No matter what Mr Lethbridge achieved in life, his family always came first.
He was so proud of his daughter Andrea and son Christopher and then his grand children, Rio and Lois.
Mr Lethbridge adored his daughter-in-law Marietta, whom he called M. Marietta was too bloody hard to say, he would say.
Clyde Johnson, formerly of Norolle Poll Herefords, Roma said he and Mr Lethbridge has been mates since 1946.
"I was six and Rob was three," he said.
"Rob was certainly a great family friend, and an astute cattleman and he will be a loss to the beef industry.
"We shared a lot of time together and worked as a team.
"Initially we would hold our bull sales a day apart, then decided to sell on the same day with us selling in the morning and Warren Point selling in the afternoon.
"Rob certainly targeted the broader commercial aspect of the stud breeding business."
Longstanding friend Charlie Weyman-Jones said that Mr Lethbridge was a great friend and mentor who will be greatly missed.
"I have known him since I came to Australia 40 years ago," he said.
Mr Lethbridge is survived by his wife Beth, daughter Andrea, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Marietta, and grandchildren Rio and Lois.
His funeral will be held at the All Saint's Anglican Church, Mitchell on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 am.
